These Are Your Favorite Summer Car Pastimes

When I lived in San Francisco, it was time for top-down driving, and since there is basically one season in SF, it was always top-down season.

Drive up or down PCH and hit the nude beaches for some rays.

If it's Spring, drive to Tahoe, then down and through Yosemite when there's still snow. Just don't do it on the weekends unless you enjoy traffic.

Now in France, we do have seasons, but we also have a wonderful coastal highway, along the Atlantic and the Mediterranean Sea. So, top-down motoring along the coast or through the Alps as well.