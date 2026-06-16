You Can Drive On The Beach Again At The 'Birthplace' Of Dune Buggy Culture

It's summertime in Southern California and that means you start to see a lot more drop tops and classic cars on the road. Some of my favorite summertime classics to spot are the oh-so-retro classic dune buggies, whose inception took place right near Southern California in the sand dunes of Baja Mexico and the central coast town of Pismo Beach. The latter place, Pismo Beach, California, is the town closest to the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area (SVRA), and it is commonly known as the birthplace of dune buggy culture.

Located about 150 miles north of Los Angeles, it's the only state park where visitors can legally drive on the beach and on the park's coastal sand dunes, but it was shut down earlier this spring to protect the habitat of the endangered snowy plover bird. We covered a similar instance earlier this year when 2,200-miles of off-road trails in the Mojave Desert were shut down in order to preserve an endangered keystone species, but those trails are still shut down, unlike the dunes.

Late last month, the Oceano Dunes SVRA reopened to vehicle day use and camping, with fenced-off and posted closure areas that preserve the habitat of the endangered native shorebirds, whose nesting season is currently underway.