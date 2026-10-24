Who's At Fault When Software Glitches Cause A Car Accident?

We're increasingly living in an era when flawed code is causing cars to break. That's according to an analysis by the group Recall Masters' May, 2026 report. Last year the National Highway Transportation Association (NHTSA) issued a stunning 8 million recalls involving faulty electronics. Many were related to buggy back-up cameras, misfiring driver assistance systems and blipping instrument clusters. We don't know exactly how many fewer bricked cars this would amount to if it weren't for Ford's many recalls delaying dealer fixes, but that's a different headache.

Actually, maybe it's related. Because if any not-yet-repaired software-blipping car harmed the driver, passenger, a pedestrian or anyone else outside the vehicle, we wanted to know who'd be responsible. Is it the driver? What about the shop that made the last software patch? And, naturally, how about the car's manufacturer?

Since we're not lawyers, and are explicitly not issuing legal advice with this column, we instead asked Charles Gilman, founding attorney of the practice, Gilman of Gilman & Bedigian, LLC, with offices in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Texas. His firm has a focus on medical malpractice, but also intellectual property and automotive claims. His first answer will annoy you — but don't worry, because we didn't let him off that easily.

"This is going to depend on the glitch," he said when asked who would be at fault, "what caused the glitch, and several other factors. For example, if it's a brand new car... the issue may be a software defect, which will point to the manufacturer for liability. If it was a faulty repair or incomplete update, failure to update a known defect of the software liability will rest with the dealership or repair shop that could have [or] should have fixed it."