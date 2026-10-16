What's Your Tesla Roadster Take?

On the subject of giving Elon too much credit, why don't we take a little trip down memory lane and look back at some of the broken promises and missed deadlines that have come from the second-generation Roadster? As I mentioned before, it all started in 2011 near the end of the original Roadster's run when he said a second-gen car could return to production by 2014. Then, in 2015, Musk said it would be here as early as 2019.

In 2017, a prototype showed up by surprise during the Semi's unveiling (which has had its own slew of delays) with the promise it would be available in 2020 with a starting price around $200,000. Test rides were given to folks who paid the first $5,000 of a $50,000 deposit to pre-order the car, and a year later, Musk said the Roadster would have 10 cold gas thrusters with a SpaceX option package. There were also other promises, such as a sub-1-second 0-60 time and a patent for ground-effect technology.

Obviously, there have been numerous delays since then. During a 2023 shareholder meeting, Musk said it would enter production in 2024. In 2024, he said it would be 2025. In 2025, he said 2026. Well, now it's 2026, and here we are.

Still, even though we now know what the second-generation Roadster looks like and have info on its "specs" and "performance" there's no real telling what the production car will be like once it finally hits the roads. Lest we forget how far off the Cybertruck's production specifications were from its initial unveiling.

In any case, how about you all drop down below and let your fellow Jalops know your spiciest Roadster take. I promise, I will not judge you.