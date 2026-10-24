5 Cool Facts About The Ecto-1 Every Ghostbusters Fan Should Know

The movie Ghostbusters was a flat-out smash when it debuted in 1984, becoming the highest-grossing comedy at the time — until it was replaced by Home Alone in 1990. No doubt helping matters were all the stars attached to the flick, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, and, of course, the Ecto-1.

That last name refers to the Ghostbusters' original support vehicle — a modified 1959 Cadillac wagon that offered enough room for the team's Proton Packs, Ecto Goggles, P.K.E. Meters, and Ghost Traps. Needless to say, the car cast a huge shadow since the film was first released — as you'd expect from a vehicle that's almost 21 feet long – and it still inspires ghost-battling gearheads around the world today. Even Rivian recently got into the action with an R1S featuring officially licensed movie sounds, games, and a spooky voice assistant, as well as an Ecto-style livery.

Speaking of which, did you know the original plans for the car would have given it a far different look? Aykroyd, who had worked on early drafts of the script with Ramis, had wanted to use a black car lit up by purple and white strobe lights. But because so much shooting was to be done in the dark of night, when a black vehicle would be tough to film, white was chosen instead. Nor is that the only little-known factoid about the legendary Ecto-1. In fact, we've got five more for you right here.