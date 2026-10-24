5 Cool Facts About The Ecto-1 Every Ghostbusters Fan Should Know
The movie Ghostbusters was a flat-out smash when it debuted in 1984, becoming the highest-grossing comedy at the time — until it was replaced by Home Alone in 1990. No doubt helping matters were all the stars attached to the flick, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, and, of course, the Ecto-1.
That last name refers to the Ghostbusters' original support vehicle — a modified 1959 Cadillac wagon that offered enough room for the team's Proton Packs, Ecto Goggles, P.K.E. Meters, and Ghost Traps. Needless to say, the car cast a huge shadow since the film was first released — as you'd expect from a vehicle that's almost 21 feet long – and it still inspires ghost-battling gearheads around the world today. Even Rivian recently got into the action with an R1S featuring officially licensed movie sounds, games, and a spooky voice assistant, as well as an Ecto-style livery.
Speaking of which, did you know the original plans for the car would have given it a far different look? Aykroyd, who had worked on early drafts of the script with Ramis, had wanted to use a black car lit up by purple and white strobe lights. But because so much shooting was to be done in the dark of night, when a black vehicle would be tough to film, white was chosen instead. Nor is that the only little-known factoid about the legendary Ecto-1. In fact, we've got five more for you right here.
Accept no substitutes: There is only one Ecto-1
It's not uncommon for filmmakers to use multiple vehicles behind the scenes to play a single car on-screen. For example, for the classic gearhead flick "Gone in 60 Seconds," it turns out that 11 different cars were used to play Eleanor in the film — don't worry, though, as no actual Shelby GT500s were harmed during shooting.
Now, two different Cadillac-based Miller-Meteor vehicles did appear in the original "Ghostbusters." But the first, a rental wearing a coat of black primer, basically played the donor car for what would become the Ecto-1. In the movie, the black car is upgraded into proper ghost-busting condition to become the Ecto-1. In the real world, however, it went back to the rental agency, and the second car took on the role. That said, after the initial Ecto-1 broke down during filming of "Ghostbusters II," earning the production crew a fine, the crew brought in a third car and modified it to fill in for the rest of the movie. As for the Ecto-1, it was reportedly ignominiously dumped on a studio lot, where it languished, exposed to the elements for almost 18 years. It was eventually restored by Cinema Vehicles and used to promote its 2009 Ghostbusters video game.
The Ecto-1 didn't start out as just a hearse or an ambulance
It was actually both! While the media often describes the car underpinning the Ecto-1 as a Cadillac ambulance, that's not the whole story. The car is a Cadillac Miller-Meteor Futura Duplex, one of an estimated 400 built for 1959, and the Duplex name refers to its two potential functions — the same car can fairly quickly switch from ambulance to hearse or vice versa. Its secret seems to have been a rear compartment with ambulance-attendant seats that could fold into the floor, which in turn can be flipped over to hide or expose casket rollers as needed.
The Miller-Meteor part of the equation is explained by the company behind the conversion. The coachbuilder was formed when a bus company called the Wayne Works (later Wayne Corporation) purchased Miller and then, separately Meteor — two rivals in the livery car market. Merging the two helped create what was, for a time, the world's largest manufacturer of hearses and ambulances.
To be clear, though, while Miller-Meteor handled much of the bodywork, its foundation was a heavy-duty commercial chassis from Cadillac that was in production from 1931 to 1979. This was part of Cadillac's long history of building funeral cars, and it meant that only the front bodywork was from the factory — well, that and its rear tailfins. They were borrowed from the 1959 Cadillac Eldorado and are still the biggest ones to ever appear on a production vehicle.
The donor car's price was raised to $4,800 in the movie, but it was even higher in real life
In the movie, when Ray Stantz, played by Ackroyd, brings the car to the Ghostbusters headquarters, he mentions it has a few issues — including a need for suspension work, shocks, brakes, pads, linings, steering box, and rear end, to name a few. Yet the film's decision-makers thought the $1,400 that was paid for the car in the movie was unrealistically low. That's why Stantz says he paid $4,800 for it instead. In today's money, that $1,400 are equivalent to $4,630, and $4,800 comes out to $15,872. And it was a good call, since the Miller-Meteor was priced at $10,694 in 1959, which works out to a whopping $124,250 in 2026 dollars.
Here's where we would love to tell you how much one of those Futurama Duplex cars is worth today, but first we'd have to find one. Because so few were originally made, and so many survivors were converted into Ecto-1 replicas, tracking down an unmodified 1959 model is practically impossible.
The designer's name was spelled wrong in the movie credits
The Ecto-1 and much of the movie's ghost-busting gadgetry were brought to life by Stephen Dane, a set designer and art director whose resume also includes contributions to vehicle-friendly films like "Blade Runner" (1982) and the "Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension" (1984). Given only six weeks to complete the task, Dane worked closely with Ivan Reitman, the movie's director, to come up with the look for both the Ecto-1 and equipment like the proton packs, neutrino wands, and ghost traps (via Beyond the Marquee).
Of course, there was no CGI or AI trickery, either. Dane drew some fantastically detailed sketches for the film and carefully designed and positioned each exact bit of gear on the Ecto-1's roof-rack — although some minor changes had to be made for the sake of practicality. That said, Dane is quick to give credit where credit is due: He gave props to the prop department in interviews, singling them out for their fabrication and finishing work. Whoever put together the movie's credits, however, didn't seem to share that kind of attention to detail. Dane, with his first name misspelled as "Steven," is listed simply as a "Hardware Consultant" on the movie.
The price of a replica can reach well into six figures
About those Ecto-1 replicas we just mentioned: The movie has inspired its fair share of homemade, DIY efforts, from converted 1992 Ford Taurus station wagons made from "odds and ends" to assorted Subarus, Chevy HHRs, and even a Smart Fortwo. But there are also obsessive Ghostbuster fanatics who strive to be as accurate as possible. And propped up by the movie's popularity, these machines can go for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
One, for instance, went for $297,000 at the 2025 Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. This was based on the real deal, too, as it started life as a true 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor combination hearse/ambulance. Even the 390-cubic-inch V8 and Hydra-Matic automatic transmission were rebuilt so the vehicle would be ready for the road. These engines made 320 horsepower in the Miller-Meteor. As a finishing touch, the car's visor has been autographed by Dan Ackroyd, Ernie Hudson, and William Atherton, who played the EPA's villainous Walter Peck. Barrett-Jackson also sold a fan-crafted Ecto-1 based on a Cadillac Superior ambulance for $220,000 in 2021. That price tag covered not just the vehicle — equipped with a remote-controlled laser turret — but also four proton packs, five working cameras, and eight autographs, all complemented by a heavy-duty suspension and upgraded electrical system.