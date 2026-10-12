No Actual Shelby GT500s Were Harmed To Become Eleanor In Gone In 60 Seconds

There have been many famous Eleanors over the years. Take Eleanor Roosevelt, for instance, the longest-serving First Lady in U.S. history, or Eleanor Powell, the critically acclaimed movie star who dominated the Golden Age of Hollywood's musical scene. Say the name to a car obsessive, though, and they'll get goosebumps for a very different reason.

Meet Eleanor Raines (we might have voluntarily added the Raines bit in), which is the hero car used by Memphis Raines (Nicholas Cage) in "Gone in 60 Seconds" – a car movie so good it didn't need a sequel. Eleanor is a first-generation Shelby Mustang GT500 ... sort of. Because the movie's producers didn't want to harm actual GT500s — a smart move in hindsight, given that only a fraction of the movie cars survived — they used regular and more accessible Mustang Fastbacks instead.

To make their miniature army of Eleanors look the part, and to draw maximum oohs and ahs from theatergoers, they carried out a spate of modifications. Aside from the iconic black stripes and gray body exterior finish, those include a completely bespoke body kit, a pair of central fog lights, a more pronounced hood, side-exit exhaust pipes, and unique wheels. So, if you were wondering whether the producers just snatched nearly a dozen cars from the late, great Carroll Shelby and took them to "Pimp My Ride," you can set your mind at ease.