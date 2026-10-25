The Bugatti Veyron Super Sport Prototype's Power Increase Exploded The A/C Compressor

Once you're operating at the very edge of what's possible with a road car, there's no such thing as a minor tweak. On a normal car, a tire is just a tire. At 200-plus mph, it's a countdown timer. The Bugatti Veyron's Michelin tires, which used the same PAX run-flat tech as Honda's Odyssey minivan, were good for roughly 15 minutes at 250 mph, and then they were done.

Nothing at that level is forgiving because every part is already working as hard as it can, and changing one thing drags a dozen others along with it. Just ask Bugatti. The original Veyron made 1,001 horsepower and topped out at 253 mph. It was already the fastest production car on the planet, so there was no easy margin left to borrow.

Getting from there to the 1,200-hp Super Sport, which hit 267.8 mph, took Bugatti two and a half years of development for a 20 percent jump in output. The Super Sport was so extensively re-engineered compared with the original Veyron 16.4 that, in many respects, it was practically a new car. The tub lost 77 pounds, and Bugatti reworked most of the car's essential systems.

And the proof came early. In a standard Veyron, the 1,200-hp engine destroyed the A/C compressor. Yes, the air conditioning. Think of it as the canary in the coal mine, except the canary was the climate control. Nobody expects cabin cooling to be the weak link on a hypercar, but a part doesn't have to be glamorous to hit its limit. Here's a look at the changes it took to turn the Veyron into the Super Sport, and how that pushed an already extreme car even further.