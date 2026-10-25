Trabant Finally Got A 4-Cylinder Engine Just As East Germans Could Buy Western Cars

After Germany was divided by the U.S. and Russia at the end of World War II, both the Federal Republic of Germany (West Germany) and the German Democratic Republic (East Germany) faced massive industrial rebuilding projects. Both sides needed to get their populations on the move, and both went about it the same way: state-controlled automakers. Volkswagen (which is currently looking at an $18.6 billion restructuring plan) was in the hands of the German state of Lower Saxony, representing West Germany. Meanwhile, the GDR-owned VEB Sachsenring Automobilewerke Zwickau produced Trabant cars.

Trabants wouldn't become quite as popular as VW's rivaling Beetles, but they were successful on their own terms. Despite facing a much smaller market, more than 3 million Trabant vehicles were produced between their launch in 1957 and eventual demise in 1991. They would also get a turn in the cultural spotlight in 1992, when U2 put one on the cover of its album "Achtung, Baby." More recently — and more disturbingly — artist David Černý put a Trabant on legs for his haunting sculpture "Quo Vadis."

Another way VW's Beetles and Trabant would diverge — for a while — had to do with what was providing motivation. The Beetle famously featured a flat four-stroke, four-cylinder engine right from the start. Trabant relied on two-cylinder, two-stroke mills until 1990 – and when it did switch to a four-cylinder engine, that motor had been licensed from VW. By then, of course, the Berlin Wall was down, Germany was re-united, and Trabant succumbed to stiffer Western competition a year later. Granted, Trabant's dedication to two-cylinder engines wasn't the only thing that held it back, but there were some deeper reasons behind the time it took to modernize its motor.