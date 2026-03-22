This Statue Of A Trabant With Legs Will Absolutely Haunt Your Dreams

Despite appearances, the David Černý "Quo Vadis" sculpture is not simply the result of a terrifying fever dream. Nor is it just a silly monument to commemorate the environmentally unfriendly two-stroke Trabant that helped to mobilize thousands during the latter half of the 20th century. Instead, it signifies something altogether more important: movement of people.

In the second half of 1989, just before the fall of the Berlin Wall, East Germans living under the Soviet regime would travel to Prague, then in Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic) – and specifically the West German embassy — to return to the western half of a then-divided Germany. The former German Ambassador to Prague, Helmut Elfenkamper, described this movement as "the beginning of the end of the communism in Europe". "Quo Vadis", which literally means "where are you going?" in Latin, was erected in 1990 as a tribute to those refugees, who often left their Trabant compact cars behind the Iron Curtain. In this context, the human-legged Trabant connection becomes a little clearer. Yes, a statue of a family walking might've been a more accurate depiction of the times, perhaps even with a Trabant key dangling from the father's pocket, but then this is art.

The original sculpture, made from metal and fibreglass, resides in the city of Leipzig, in the now-reunified Federal Republic of Germany, but the bronze casting made in 2001 is arguably more famous. Standing in the gardens of the German embassy, where so many refugees flocked almost 40 years ago, it's a popular tourist attraction. The sculpture was actually moved almost 20 years ago, so those who visit outside of business hours can still see it through the railings. All that's missing for the full effect is a speaker, constantly blaring the joyfully bouncy two-stroke tone of the humble Trabant, but we suppose you could always pack a JBL.