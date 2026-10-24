How Used Engine Oil Can Get Re-Refined And Become Usable Again

If you're like us, you've made several trips to AutoZone or some other auto parts store to turn in your used motor oil after changing it. Or maybe you've watched the techs at the quick-lube place drain your used oil into one of their big barrels. What happens to that oil? What do they do with it? Well, some of it — as much as 20% according to some estimates – gets refined and is used as motor oil or some other lubricant again. The end product is literally as good as new.

Safety-Kleen's Fallon Refinery can process 28 million gallons of used oil per year. It is turned into such products as base oil which can be further refined into motor oil, vacuum gas oil, V401 industrial fuels, and asphalt. That refinery runs around 80,000 gallons of used motor oil a day, which it refines into about 55,000 gallons of vacuum gas oil which, in turn, is used to make base oil.

The benefits of re-refining used motor oil speak for themselves. And getting your used oil recycled is easy. However, did you know it takes one gallon of used motor oil to make 2.5 quarts of usable lubricating oil? That may sound like a lot, but it takes 42 gallons of crude oil to make the same 2.5 quarts. That's not to say the rest of the oil is put to waste. It's normally used for other petroleum-based products. Still, it's apparent how much more efficient it is to refine used motor oil than crude.