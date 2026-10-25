Why Pickup Trucks Are Traditionally Chosen Over SUVs For Big Towing Jobs

America loves trucks. Whether it's a horse trailer or a 30-foot camper, somebody somewhere in the U.S. is hooking it to a pickup right now. On the surface, a full-size truck and a big SUV look cut from the same cloth: both are built for utility, both sit high, and both can pull a trailer. So why are pickups still chosen for big towing jobs?

The short answer: pickups are designed to tow more, and the proof shows up even when a truck and an SUV share the same bones. J.D. Power notes the Chevrolet Tahoe is "built on the same platform as the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup," yet the 2026 Tahoe tops out at 8,400 pounds while the Silverado 1500 is rated for 13,300 pounds. Ford's lineup tells the same story, with the 2026 Expedition maxing out at 9,600 pounds and the 2026 F-150 at 13,500 pounds. SUVs can tow, but they reach their limits sooner, and Consumer Reports warns against towing "at or near your vehicle's capacity."

In heavy-duty territory, the gap becomes a canyon. With Ford's High-Capacity Gooseneck Tow Package, a 2026 F-450 is rated to pull 40,000 pounds, a figure even new SUVs with impressive towing capacities can't come close to. (The Jeep Grand Wagoneer leads the full-size SUV class at 10,000 pounds, which still leaves it behind most full-size pickups.)