This Has Got To Be The Most Perfect Way To Get Around Rome

A few weeks ago I was in Rome for the reveal of Bridgestone's new Formula E tires, and luckily I had a few hours of free time to walk around the city, see some incredible ancient ruins and, more importantly, do some carspotting. Not even five minutes after setting down my bags and leaving my hotel, I spotted what must be the most perfect way to get around Rome: This bright red Fiat 500 Jolly.

In 1957, Fiat boss Gianni Agnelli wanted a vehicle he could load onto his yacht and use around town on vacations, commissioning Carrozzeria Ghia to design and build something based on the then-brand-new Fiat 500. Ghia removed the roof (though you could get an awning-like canvas one), chopped the windshield, gave it custom bodywork without any doors and side windows, and stripped out the interior, replacing the regular seats with wicker ones. The ultimate beachside ride was born, with Ghia building a few hundred Jollys based on both the 500 and the slightly larger 600.

The adorable little convertibles were owned by the likes of Grace Kelly, Lyndon B. Johnson, Aristotle Onassis and Elvis Presley, and now real Jollys command quite high prices, though cheaper aftermarket conversions are probably just as good. (In fact, this one definitely seems like a custom job and not an original Jolly, given the full windshield and leather seats.) There's really nothing else like the Jolly — aside from Jolly-like models based on other cars — and I can't imagine a better vehicle for tootling around a place like Rome. Even in a city where a car like this is probably a more common sight than anywhere else, it elicited smiles from everyone on the street.