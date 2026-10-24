Honda's First Production Pickup Had The Smallest 4-Cylinder Truck Engine Ever

Honda has always been rather good at delivering well-packaged little cars to the masses. Think back to the original Honda Civic. It measured just 139.8 inches in length and 59.3 inches in width, and yet it would comfortably seat four adults. It soon became something of a sales sensation, launching a 54-year-and-counting career as one of the world's most admired commuter cars, selling alongside other pint-sized marvels like the old-school CR-X and the much-missed Fit.

Well, in comparison to the Honda T360 — a dinky little pickup from the early 1960s — these cars are gargantuan. Honda was also developing plans for its sporty little S500, but questions were raised about just how much market appeal a fizzy two-seater would have.

The decision was made to broaden Honda's reach by debuting a small pickup truck, and it would use a version of the same engine as the S500, albeit in smaller form. That form was a 360-cc engine, a figure that might suggest a single- or twin-cylinder mill to the uninitiated, but no, this was a 0.36-liter inline-four. We're quite sure that's the smallest inline-four engine ever fitted to a production truck, but if you think you know of something that'll beat it, let us know.