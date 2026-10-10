8 Rare Engines With Super High Redlines

What defines a truly great engine? Could be power output, because, hey, that's what makes a car faster. Or maybe torque is more important for daily drivability because it arrives earlier in the rev range. In fact, the bottom line is that together, more horsepower and torque unlock more speed. This is the main reason most modern engines are turbocharged.

However, a particular subset of automotive enthusiasts (me included) swears by high-revving naturally aspirated engines. They make less power than their boosted counterparts and aren't nearly as torquey — but boy, do they make your heart race. They sing. They vibrate. And crucially, they do this for longer. Where a high-performance turbocharged engine hits a redline, one that's high-revving and naturally aspirated just starts hitting its stride. From there on, it's like ecstasy hit you, no matter the cylinder count. This, Jalops, is what separates an engine from an appliance.

Astute readers will immediately think of the Lamborghini Temerario and its twin-turbo V8 that revs to 10,000 rpm, but you won't read about it here, as Lambo plans to produce 2,500 every year. We'll feature the F1-derived 1.6-liter V6 turbocharged engine in the Mercedes-AMG One because it fits the "rare" bill, but this list is otherwise populated by naturally aspirated gems like the Lexus LFA's Yamaha-tuned V10. The other entry fee is a redline of at least 9,000 rpm (sorry, Porsche Carrera GT), so, yeah, it's an elite bunch. Let's have a closer look at these high-revving unicorns.