1970 Dodge Super Bee With Under 4,000 Miles For Sale Looks Super-Clean

Who doesn't love a muscle-bound Mopar? Something that would look right at home on a drag strip, the Las Vegas strip, or a "Fast and the Furious" film. Well, here is your chance to own just such a car. A 1970 Dodge Coronet is already a sought-after bit of B-body muscle car magic. Add the Super Bee special sauce into the mix, and things get pricier. This 1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee is up for sale right now in St. Charles, Missouri. Better yet, it's posted for less than the average sale price of a Super Bee.

You might think a 56-year-old car would have some serious mileage, but this one shows less than 4,000 miles. If that wasn't enough, the super clean Super Bee is finished in an eyeball-popping bright red hue, complete with the sort of contrasting white treatments that scream 1970s muscle car without allowing subtlety into the conversation. This one looks the part and packs a thunderous big-block V8 – even if it didn't quite make the list of your favorite Dodge cars.