1970 Dodge Super Bee With Under 4,000 Miles For Sale Looks Super-Clean
Who doesn't love a muscle-bound Mopar? Something that would look right at home on a drag strip, the Las Vegas strip, or a "Fast and the Furious" film. Well, here is your chance to own just such a car. A 1970 Dodge Coronet is already a sought-after bit of B-body muscle car magic. Add the Super Bee special sauce into the mix, and things get pricier. This 1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee is up for sale right now in St. Charles, Missouri. Better yet, it's posted for less than the average sale price of a Super Bee.
You might think a 56-year-old car would have some serious mileage, but this one shows less than 4,000 miles. If that wasn't enough, the super clean Super Bee is finished in an eyeball-popping bright red hue, complete with the sort of contrasting white treatments that scream 1970s muscle car without allowing subtlety into the conversation. This one looks the part and packs a thunderous big-block V8 – even if it didn't quite make the list of your favorite Dodge cars.
This 1970 Dodge Super Bee shows just 3,639 miles on its clock
As you might expect from a classic Mopar like a Super Bee, the thing demands attention. On the outside, the super-powered Coronet wears a shouty shade of bright red with a white vinyl roof. In typical classic muscle car fashion, this Coronet has stripes. In this case, it's a set of white reverse-C stripes that sandwich the iconic Super Bee graphic. Inside, the mighty Mopar has white vinyl split bench seating, wood trim, and Rallye gauges. Speaking of gauges, the odometer on the speedo shows just 3,639 miles.
Remember that commercial? The one where the guy yells: "Hey, that thing got a Hemi?" Well, this one doesn't. In place of a Hemi, it has a 383 Six Pack conversion. Dedicated Dodge fanatics will already know that Mopar's 383 engine was different from other engines. Get this: it's not a Hemi. Instead, the Chrysler 383 Big Block is a wedge engine, using wedge-shaped combustion chambers as opposed to the hemispherical ones in a true Hemi. Still, that means a 383-cubic-inch big-block V8 with three two-barrel carburetors.
Don't expect to find a manual in this Super Bee, either. The big block marries up to an A-727 TorqueFlite three-speed auto. Making sure the power hits the pavement is an 8 ¾-inch rear end, 3.23:1 gears, and a Sure Grip limited-slip differential. A set of staggered Torque Thrust wheels and Mickey Thompson Sportsman S/T tires wrap around a front disc brake conversion. Other options include power steering, a dual exhaust setup, and a set of groovy Super Bee floor mats.
The buyer might want to beware
As of this writing, the Missouri-based muscle car is on sale for $79,995. That puts this clean example $6,160 below the average Super Bee market over the last year. Now, who knows if that itty bitty odometer reading is true? After all, a car that cruised off the assembly line in 1970 and now has 3,639 miles on its odometer has averaged less than 65 miles per year. That's like hopping in your Dodge Super Bee, driving from Eugene, Oregon, to Salem, Oregon, and packing it away until next year. Seems unlikely. Either way, this Super Bee is clean inside and out, on top and underneath. Somebody please buy (and drive) this car.
A disclaimer at the bottom of the Hemmings listing reminds buyers to keep their wits about them, even when faced with a rad red-and-white striped Mopar. "The accuracy of this listing has not been verified by Hemmings. All information has been provided by the seller, and buyers are responsible for verifying the physical condition and all specifications of the listed Item." Of course, if you want more affordable bee-brandishing Mopar, you could go for a Hemi-powered 2004 Ram Rumble Bee and call it a day.