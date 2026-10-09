These Dodge Cars Are Your Favorites

I've always love the Ram head that used to represent Dodge (and now only really sits on the Ram trucks line). It was so evocative of the brand. Try and dodge this you filthy casual! No car but MOPAR! Ahhhhh!

Of all the car companies I love to learn about, Dodge is one of my favorites. I mean, a car company started by some hard drinking, hard fighting Irish-American brothers in Detroit is always going to speak to my hard drinking, hard fighting Irish-American in Detroit spirit. Even if the brand isn't as strong as it use to be today, I believe in Dodge.

Dodge is a fun brand. From the Charger to the Viper, it could never be described as the manufacturer of boring cars. So we could all look at cool cars on this lovely October Friday, I asked you about your favorites earlier this week. Just like the manufacturer itself, none of your answers were boring. The Dakota, the Dart (the original), the Omni! All fantastic cars worth a revisit on this glorious Friday morning.