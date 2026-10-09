These Dodge Cars Are Your Favorites
I've always love the Ram head that used to represent Dodge (and now only really sits on the Ram trucks line). It was so evocative of the brand. Try and dodge this you filthy casual! No car but MOPAR! Ahhhhh!
Of all the car companies I love to learn about, Dodge is one of my favorites. I mean, a car company started by some hard drinking, hard fighting Irish-American brothers in Detroit is always going to speak to my hard drinking, hard fighting Irish-American in Detroit spirit. Even if the brand isn't as strong as it use to be today, I believe in Dodge.
Dodge is a fun brand. From the Charger to the Viper, it could never be described as the manufacturer of boring cars. So we could all look at cool cars on this lovely October Friday, I asked you about your favorites earlier this week. Just like the manufacturer itself, none of your answers were boring. The Dakota, the Dart (the original), the Omni! All fantastic cars worth a revisit on this glorious Friday morning.
Dodge! Dodge! Dodge! Everybody!
Why, the three I have of course!
1966 Dodge Charger – '68 is the most popular but love the sloping fastback style and full width taillight and grille.
1968 Dodge Dart – Mine is just a GT, but a GTS would be amazing.
1998 Dodge Dakota R/T – best looking truck in my opinion.
From Brewman15
Lil Red Express and Little Red Corvette have the same number of beats to it. Just sayin'
The 1978 Dodge Lil Red Express, and it's not particularly close. A very strange intersection of variables had to come together in the right way to make this one of the top performance vehicles in the US at the time of its release, and here it is. In regular cab, stepside, cat-free exhaust with stacks, and staggered wheels glory. A true 1-year hero. 1979 answered to a few new regs, lost the staggered wheels, went unleaded, and added cats.
From potbellyjoe
Humble? More like hottie
Most people would respond with Vipers or the various muscle cars but my favorite Dodge is the humble Omni GLH series, especially the T and S variants. I love when an unassuming econobox gets a dose of adrenaline.
From Emoroffle
Challenger? I hardly know her!
No question for me:
The 1970 Challenger was peak muscle car design for me. Chrysler design at its finest with muscular curves, sharp edges and those funky staggered depth headlights sunk in with the grille. It looked fast, and properly equipped it was fast.
From jrhmobile
A wild Doug appears
The original Dodge Viper. The one without side windows, door handles, a hardtop, and any safety systems at all except for those awful door mounted seat belts. This was the car that showed the rest of the world that Dodge was moving beyond the K-cars and was serious with their designs and performance. It was also a huge middle finger to civility as the side mounted exhausts made a sound that resembled an industrial sized vacuum cleaner and could wake the dead. And then there was the scream of the two people getting out of the Viper as they gave themselves second degree burns on their shins on those scalding hot pipes.
I've loved this car since the first minute I saw it way back in as a concept at the Philly Auto Show. I have a picture of a much younger me standing next to it. I've been lucky enough to drive a first generation Viper and in this case, it's perfectly fine to meet your heroes! Just drive it like you know if you screw up, it's going to bite back hard and you might not limp away from what happens next.
From Xavier96
Doug loves it too!
Since someone already mentioned the Power Wagon from Simon and Simon, I'l add my other fav — the RamCharger.
From BuddyS
Homely is in the eye of the beholder
'62 Lancer. Ours had the manual 3-speed. The shift lever curved up and back over the bench front seat, so forget sitting in the middle. Mom refused to learn to drive a stick, so we didn't have it long.
From Arthur Pewty
Commit to the bit
I'm partial to the '55 Dodge as well. I have the front-end of one in my living room.
From JSted
No arguments here
It has to be a gen 2 Charger. Beautifully styled, fast as you wanted to make it, reasonably priced and one of the few cars that looked good with or without a vinyl roof
From Jimboy II, The Sequel