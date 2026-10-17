7 Puncture-Resistant Off-Road Tires That Say They Can Take Those Sharp Rocks Over There

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High ground clearance, four-wheel-drive systems with locking differentials, long-travel suspension, and LED lights that could cause sunburn are all cool and totally necessary in off-road vehicles. Still, the single most important upgrade you can make to your SUV or truck for traversing challenging terrain is replacing the original road tires with a set of all-terrain or off-road tires. These have deeper grooves and larger tread blocks for higher traction on all sorts of surfaces, including gravel, dirt, and mud, and they can transform your truck/SUV into an off-road beast. Naturally, off-road — more frequently known as all- or mud-terrain — tires are more aggressive and tend to sacrifice on-road comfort and grip to give you the ultimate off-road traction.

Now, sure, the best all-terrain tires already have enough off-road grip for most people, but mud-terrains hold a crucial edge: puncture resistance. Developed at ruthless competitions like the Baja 1000, modern off-road tires have heavy-duty sidewalls and specialized cut- and chip-resistant compounds to deflect rocks and prevent punctures. The reinforced construction of the tire also lets you air down your tires safely, keeping rocks from piercing the tire while maximizing traction on trails.

To help keep your weekend from ending on three wheels (or with a long hike back to the trailhead), we've compiled a list of the toughest off-road tires, built specifically to resist cuts, chips, and punctures. For an apples-to-apples price comparison, we'll compare the prices of each model by benchmarking the ubiquitous LT285/70R17 size (roughly 33 inches) — the go-to fitment for most factory trail rigs. From popular models like the BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 to newcomers like the Goodyear Wrangler Boulder MT, here are seven tires engineered to keep the compressed air right where it's supposed to be.