Studded Tires Are Illegal In These US States

One of the unbreakable rules of winter driving is changing your ride's shoes when the cold is coming. And if you've ever tried to stop on black ice and felt your antilock brakes go into a full-blown panic attack, studded tires make perfect sense. They've got small metal studs embedded in the tread that dig into frozen surfaces, giving drivers extra traction when normal rubber just slides. In parts of frigid northern states, they can feel like the difference between white-knuckling every commute and making it home in one piece.

The problem? Those same little metal studs don't just bite into ice. They chew up asphalt and concrete, too. When thousands of cars run them over a season, the result isn't just wear — it's deep grooves, or "rutting," in the roadway. Those ruts collect water, increase hydroplaning risk, and cost states millions in repairs every year. The damage is severe enough that many state agencies, like Alaska's Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, view studded tires as an infrastructure liability as well as a safety tool.

That leaves lawmakers stuck in the middle. On one hand, they don't want to ban a technology that genuinely helps drivers in icy climates. On the other, they're responsible for road maintenance budgets that can't keep pace with the destruction studs cause. That tension has shaped a patchwork of laws across the country, where what's legal in Alaska can earn you a ticket in Florida.