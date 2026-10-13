Citroën 2CV Fourgonnette Concept Puts A Box On The Bubble Car, Just Like The Original Van
We're psyched to see the return of the Citroën 2CV as a tiny EV that captures the spirit of the original with a low price tag. The orange 2CV hatchback wasn't the only pint-size car that Citroën brought to the Paris Motor Show, though. Citroën also showed off the 2CV Fourgonnette concept, a tiny van that's a party in the front and business in the back, and is so cute you could pinch its bulbous fender.
Like the revived 2CV itself, this car/van/truck thing is not a new concept. The original 2CV Fourgonnette came out in 1951 and ran until 1977, when the larger Acadiane replaced it. (Fourgonnette means van in French, by the way.) It was the first small delivery van with front-wheel drive, paving the way for the modern minivan, plus so many various tiny delivery vehicles around the world.
From the B-pillar forward it was a 2CV, with the same tiny engine that was useless for top speeds, but perfect for getting around Europe's cities. It was also just barely big enough for a small bed, making it an early van life alternative to the Volkswagen Type 2 bus. Like the standard 2CV, it endeared itself to the people, whether they drove one for adventure, for work, or just saw it parked on the side of the road.
More than an urban delivery vehicle
The new version is very much the same idea. Added on behind the B-pillar is a box with rounded edges that blend into the roof. It appears to be slightly longer than the standard 2CV's 148 inches, and it will likely be a little heavier as well. A panel on the driver's side opens up for cargo access, and the large glass tailgate has a pair of windows and thin taillights. We don't yet know what kind of electric drivetrain will power either 2CV, but I would expect performance significantly better than the 28-second 0-to-60-mph time that Motorweek coaxed out of the original 2CV.
Production of the new 2CV is confirmed, but the Fourgonnette remains a concept at this time. Citroën describes it as a passion project, and in the press release said, "While this concept does not preview a future production model in the short term, it opens up new avenues for consideration and demonstrates one thing: the spirit of the 2CV Fourgonnette remains remarkably relevant and continues to inspire."
The Ram ProMaster City is returning after a five-year hiatus, but never left the Stellantis fleet of European brands, of which the best name for it is the Citroën Jumpy. The 2CV Fourgonnette could slot in well below the Jumpy, both as a legitimate commercial vehicle and as a cute, nostalgic ride reborn as an EV. I hope the 2CV's jaunty interior and party lights carry over to the Fourgonnette. I've put tens of thousands of miles on drab, plasticky commercial trucks and vans, and I think delivery drivers deserve to have some color and fun, too. Xavier Chardon, CEO of Citroën and DS Automobiles, seems to agree:
The 2CV Fourgonnette was more than just a work tool. It was part of everyday life. Simple, ingenious and accessible, it above all possessed something few commercial vehicles have: a soul. That is the spirit we are bringing back to life today. Because being useful should never mean being ordinary.