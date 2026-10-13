Citroën 2CV Fourgonnette Concept Puts A Box On The Bubble Car, Just Like The Original Van

We're psyched to see the return of the Citroën 2CV as a tiny EV that captures the spirit of the original with a low price tag. The orange 2CV hatchback wasn't the only pint-size car that Citroën brought to the Paris Motor Show, though. Citroën also showed off the 2CV Fourgonnette concept, a tiny van that's a party in the front and business in the back, and is so cute you could pinch its bulbous fender.

Like the revived 2CV itself, this car/van/truck thing is not a new concept. The original 2CV Fourgonnette came out in 1951 and ran until 1977, when the larger Acadiane replaced it. (Fourgonnette means van in French, by the way.) It was the first small delivery van with front-wheel drive, paving the way for the modern minivan, plus so many various tiny delivery vehicles around the world.

From the B-pillar forward it was a 2CV, with the same tiny engine that was useless for top speeds, but perfect for getting around Europe's cities. It was also just barely big enough for a small bed, making it an early van life alternative to the Volkswagen Type 2 bus. Like the standard 2CV, it endeared itself to the people, whether they drove one for adventure, for work, or just saw it parked on the side of the road.