2027 ProMaster City Is The Return Of A Bigger Little Ram Van

If you're the type of person who felt the "city" van segment didn't stick around nearly long enough, today is your day to celebrate. Ram is reintroducing the ProMaster City after a five-year hiatus. I'm sure it'll be a day of great rejoicing for delivery companies, tradespeople and small shuttle services who really didn't need a van as big as the Chevy Express, Ford Transit and Ram ProMaster. No, the 2027 ProMaster City isn't quite as small as the van that came before it, but it's far French-er than it once was, and it's sure to pack plenty of capability in a relatively small package.

The new ProMaster City is far more minivan-sized than it was before, since it's now a segment size up — sharing a platform with other Stellantis mid-size commercial vans like the Citroën Jumpy (great name), Peugeot Expert, Fiat Scudo, Opel Vivaro and others. That means the ProMaster City has switched sides from being Italian to French, as the old van was based on the Fiat Doblo. I'm not sure what that'll mean for quality, but as a person with a French grandmother, I do not know that it'll be a lot better at taking care of business.

Keen observers will notice that this is the first production Ram product to wear the company's new logo. We first saw it on the electric Ram 1500 REV, but that truck has since been canceled, so this rebadged Citroën gets the big honor.