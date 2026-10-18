The Dodge Dakota Li'l Red Express Is A Mid-Size Pickup Unicorn
Most enthusiasts will likely be familiar with the original Li'l Red Express truck from Dodge, which arrived based upon the D-Series platform back in the late 1970s. Jalopnik readers ranked it among the most American vehicles of all time, and it was sold across the '78 and '79 model years, a time when mandated emissions equipment were sapping power from the most performance-oriented models on sale in the U.S..
However, Dodge clocked a loophole; vehicles with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) in excess of 6,000 pounds were permitted to run without a catalytic converter. The Dodge D150's 6,100-pound GVW was therefore the perfect platform for some performance-boosting fun. A 225-horsepower 360-cubic-inch V8 was dropped beneath the hood, and a series of distinctive cosmetic tweaks were added; notably semi-truck-style exhaust stacks, and some cool signature graphics.
That's the L'il Red Express Truck that most love and know, but interestingly, Dodge revisited the formula with its first-generation Dakota. Offered across the 1990, 1991, and 1992 model years, the Dakota L'il Red Express acted as a faithful yet modern interpretation of the '70s icon, once again with bright red paint, (optional) V8 power under the hood, and – sadly not functional this time – vertical exhaust stacks. Exact production owners are not known, although it's widely believed that only between 200 and 500 were produced, with just 30-something arriving as '92 model-year examples, making them a true '90s unicorn.
Exploring the performance and current values of this ultra-rare '90s pickup
When the original L'il Red Express truck debuted, it was a seriously potent performer. Its 225-horsepower output would be easily dismissed today, but it was notably more than the pitiful grunt offered by a '70s Corvette. It's undoubtedly one of the best factory hot rods of all time, and that surprising performance is likely the key reason as to why over 7,000 customers chose to take one home across just 2 model years.
The Dakota was far from a disappointment, but it certainly lacked the wow factor of its predecessor. Its base engine was a remarkably lackluster 3.9-liter V6, which provided drivers with just 125 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque to play with. Far more appropriate was the 5.2-liter Magnum V8 upgrade, which delivered a healthy 230 horses.
More than the '70s model, for sure, but by the early 1990s performance was not quite so hard to come by. Corvettes, for example, were back to offering between 245 and 375 horsepower, trim dependent, so naturally the L'il Red Express Dakota was less of a shock to the system.
As a result of its cultural significance, collectors place far more value upon the earlier models. Hagerty notes that these can easily command in excess of $40,000 or even $50,000 when offered in top condition, whereas recent auction results demonstrate the Dakota-based Express trucks struggle to gain traction north of $15,000.