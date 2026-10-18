The Dodge Dakota Li'l Red Express Is A Mid-Size Pickup Unicorn

Most enthusiasts will likely be familiar with the original Li'l Red Express truck from Dodge, which arrived based upon the D-Series platform back in the late 1970s. Jalopnik readers ranked it among the most American vehicles of all time, and it was sold across the '78 and '79 model years, a time when mandated emissions equipment were sapping power from the most performance-oriented models on sale in the U.S..

However, Dodge clocked a loophole; vehicles with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) in excess of 6,000 pounds were permitted to run without a catalytic converter. The Dodge D150's 6,100-pound GVW was therefore the perfect platform for some performance-boosting fun. A 225-horsepower 360-cubic-inch V8 was dropped beneath the hood, and a series of distinctive cosmetic tweaks were added; notably semi-truck-style exhaust stacks, and some cool signature graphics.

That's the L'il Red Express Truck that most love and know, but interestingly, Dodge revisited the formula with its first-generation Dakota. Offered across the 1990, 1991, and 1992 model years, the Dakota L'il Red Express acted as a faithful yet modern interpretation of the '70s icon, once again with bright red paint, (optional) V8 power under the hood, and – sadly not functional this time – vertical exhaust stacks. Exact production owners are not known, although it's widely believed that only between 200 and 500 were produced, with just 30-something arriving as '92 model-year examples, making them a true '90s unicorn.