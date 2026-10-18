Can WD-40 Expire? How Long Will A Can Last?

WD-40 is one of those products that every household really ought to have stashed away somewhere. Despite originally being invented to stop missiles from rusting way back in the early 1950s, there are now over 2,000 established and unique ways in which the product can be used, proving just how ridiculously versatile it can be.

However, while having a can of the stuff stored away in a cupboard or on a shelf somewhere is all well and good, exactly how long can the product sit there before you should throw it away and replace it with a fresh can? The answer isn't immediately straightforward, as the firm itself states that the formula may well be good indefinitely, but it does take into account the mechanical limitations of how it's stored.

The main concern is the valve assembly of the aerosol can itself, and for this reason, the company states that 5 years is a suitable and safe shelf life to assume for the product. There is, however, no need to chuck a can out just because it ages past this point – WD-40 details how the product can most likely continue to work properly well beyond that time frame.