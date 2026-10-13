These Cars Were The Biggest Departures For Their Makers

For the most part, car companies don't like to break the mold. They're good at building what they're good at building, and they really don't want to deviate too far from that. However, every once in a while, an automaker will swing for the fences with one of their creations, coming up with something truly wild and far outside of their normal, everyday offerings. Those cars are what we asked you about last week.

We wanted to know what car was the biggest departure for its maker. What single vehicle was the most different from all the other ones its company had built before? Usually, you goofuses give some very silly answers, but I'm happy to say that most of you actually came through. Perhaps it's because I haven't been around these past couple weeks and you wanted to show off for everybody else.

In any case, there are some really sick, oddball and intriguing cars on this list, so it's a mighty good time to drop on down below and check out the cars that are the biggest departures for their automakers.