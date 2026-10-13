2027 Polaris RZR Pro R Boost Is An Off-Road Cheat Code

A cool morning breeze blows across the southern Utah desert, the previous night's rainfall having turned the surrounding sand dunes from a light dust to a thicker tack. The cloud cover hasn't yet burned off, preventing the sun from drying the ground and warming the air. The cool wet air is more oxygen rich, giving the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 mounted behind me even more to work with, and the packed-down ground provides more traction for its 275 horsepower to dig into and blast away. I'm in the new Polaris RZR Pro R Boost, and this is turbo weather. Let's frickin' go!

I am not without experience when it comes to fast side-by-sides, as I have had plenty of opportunity to push the limits with the best from Polaris, Can Am, and others. When the naturally aspirated RZR Pro R came to market with 225 horsepower, it was by far the most powerful machine on the market, but it's been since surpassed by Can Am's Maverick R (240 horsepower) and Kawasaki's Teryx H2 (250 horsepower). What choice, then, did Polaris have but to bolt a turbocharger to the side of its two-liter heater and pump that output number up to an impressive 275 ponies. Yeah, I'll take a 22% jump in power, why not?

Full disclosure: Polaris flew me to St. George, Utah and put me up in a nice hotel near Sand Mountain OHV park for a day ripping in a 2027 RZR Pro R Boost. They also fed me some really good food and picked up the bar tab.

Bradley Brownell/Jalopnik

Slide behind the wheel and it's a familiar experience to anyone who has been in an RZR. I'm a big guy at 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds, but I fit in this machine just fine. My right knee occasionally finds contact with the center console (some padding would not go unwanted here) and the ignition key (perhaps a bigger concern) in some of the bumpier sections, but otherwise I find the cockpit quite comfortable. I'll put up with a few bumps and bruises after a hard day on the trails, especially if it means I can go this fast.