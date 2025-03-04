Polaris Built The Most Dominant UTV In Racing And You Can Buy One For Only $140,000

It seems that nobody can beat Polaris in off-road competition these days, and the engineers behind this monster machine are quite proud of it. Now the company is offering you a chance to drive the same equipment that the pros do, with the $139,999 2025 Polaris RZR Pro R Factory. A direct replica of the machines the Polaris factory race team uses in international off-road racing, the Pro R is the dirt rider you need if you want to take your competitive skills to the next level. There's a lot of engineering that goes into a race winning vehicle like that, likely with a price into the millions for Polaris, and here's your chance to buy that engineering and racing experience at a deep discount.

The concept of a "race replica" is not a foreign one to two-wheeled riders, with a variety of factory racers offered to collectors and track enthusiasts for decades. Polaris, perhaps learning from its Indian Motorcycles division, has spent decades developing the ultimate off-road racing UTV for competition in events like the Mint 400, Baja 1000, and Dakar rally. The RZR, in fact, successfully defended its class victory in the Dakar just last month, and spent 2024 dominating the SCORE Pro UTV Open class taking its second championship in a row.

Polaris

If you've always wanted to see if you have what it takes to go against the best in the world on an even playing field, this is probably your best opportunity to do just that. Maybe you'll be faster, maybe you'll be slower, but you'll know it wasn't the equipment that let you down. Polaris says the point of building and selling this thing is to "continue to elevate the sport of side-by-side racing, intensify competition among top-tier teams, and set new benchmarks for desert-racing dominance." Only 30 examples will be built in collaboration with Scanlon Clarke Industries, the engineering brains behind the RZR Factory Racing Team.