Polaris Built The Most Dominant UTV In Racing And You Can Buy One For Only $140,000
It seems that nobody can beat Polaris in off-road competition these days, and the engineers behind this monster machine are quite proud of it. Now the company is offering you a chance to drive the same equipment that the pros do, with the $139,999 2025 Polaris RZR Pro R Factory. A direct replica of the machines the Polaris factory race team uses in international off-road racing, the Pro R is the dirt rider you need if you want to take your competitive skills to the next level. There's a lot of engineering that goes into a race winning vehicle like that, likely with a price into the millions for Polaris, and here's your chance to buy that engineering and racing experience at a deep discount.
The concept of a "race replica" is not a foreign one to two-wheeled riders, with a variety of factory racers offered to collectors and track enthusiasts for decades. Polaris, perhaps learning from its Indian Motorcycles division, has spent decades developing the ultimate off-road racing UTV for competition in events like the Mint 400, Baja 1000, and Dakar rally. The RZR, in fact, successfully defended its class victory in the Dakar just last month, and spent 2024 dominating the SCORE Pro UTV Open class taking its second championship in a row.
If you've always wanted to see if you have what it takes to go against the best in the world on an even playing field, this is probably your best opportunity to do just that. Maybe you'll be faster, maybe you'll be slower, but you'll know it wasn't the equipment that let you down. Polaris says the point of building and selling this thing is to "continue to elevate the sport of side-by-side racing, intensify competition among top-tier teams, and set new benchmarks for desert-racing dominance." Only 30 examples will be built in collaboration with Scanlon Clarke Industries, the engineering brains behind the RZR Factory Racing Team.
What's it made of?
"The RZR Pro R Factory represents the pinnacle of Polaris' off-road innovation, offering off-road racers and teams a unique opportunity to own a purpose-built machine designed to win," said Reid Wilson, President of Polaris Off Road. "Since its debut, we've received incredible interest and demand for the vehicle from other teams, fueled by its unmatched track record. By making this vehicle available, we're empowering more teams to elevate competition and set a new standard for off-road racing, further reinforcing Polaris' leadership in the industry."
This machine takes the standard RZR Pro R two-seater you can buy at any local Polaris dealer and amps up the off-roady-ness. The standard 2-liter ProStar engine remains, but has had its power output increased ten percent to 255 ponies. While the finished product looks pretty much like the standard Pro R, so much has changed under the skin that it's basically a whole new thing. The magic is in the suspension, with a race-spec MaxLink setup with Fox live valve X2 shocks, and semi-active Dynamix DV suspension control. The race-spec Alcon brakes have driver-adjustable bias to keep you on top of your race. And of course the wheel and tire package is beefed up to handle the rigors of the desert with Method bead locks and 35-inch BF Goodrich KR2s.
What's underneath all that?
The RZR Pro Factory gets a specially reinforced high-strength steel chassis with a full complement of carbon fiber body panels, a lightweight lithium 12v battery, mil-spec minimalist wiring harness, and carbon kevlar Sparco race seats to keep weight at a minimum. The fuel tank has been replaced with a long-range 130 liter racing fuel cell with dry-break filler to keep the risk of fire to a minimum in the desert. Because Polaris knows flat tires happen in competition, there's a streamlined and easy spare tire mounting system with all of the tools close by and easy to access for that emergency swap. There's also a full integrated fire suppression system, just in case the sh*t hits the fan. A MoTeC system runs the whole shooting match with real-time data logging and on-the-fly controls with big mushy buttons so you can still smash them with your race gloves on.
This monster machine carries more than a $100,000 premium over the standard RZR Pro R, but building and preparing one of those to this standard of competition would surely smash through that money pretty quickly. If you want to go racing against the winners, you're better off just buying from the winners.