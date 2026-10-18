The Last Chryslers Blessed With The 440 Big Block Under The Hood

To put it simply, the 440 is the biggest production V8 Mopar ever made. An engine with more displacement generally makes more power than a smaller engine. Of course, technological advancements like turbocharging and the switch from port injection to direct injection help smaller engines make up for the lack of displacement. But there's a reason why the adage, "There's no replacement for displacement," has long been a rallying cry for hotrodders.

The 440, which is a member of Mopar's RB engine family, showed up in engine bays starting in 1966. Initially, it made 350 horsepower, but output steadily climbed throughout the muscle car era. Horsepower peaked with the Dodge Six Pack and Plymouth Six Barrel engines that, with help from a trio of two-barrel Holley carbs, made a healthy 390 hp and 490 pound-feet of torque. The power peak didn't last long, and due to emissions regulations brought on by the Clean Air Act of 1970, the 440's output steadily decreased starting in 1972. By 1978, the last year of the 440's production run, it made a paltry 195 horsepower when equipped in a Chrysler New Yorker Brougham.

For hotrodders, 440s are an excellent value proposition. Despite its outsized reputation, Mopar only made around 11,000 of its legendary 426-cubic-inch street Hemi engines. As such, when a 426 Hemi does come up for sale, it ain't cheap. The 440 had a longer production run, therefore, it is much easier to find and more affordable. Plus, the hottest versions of the 440 were within spitting distance of the Hemi's 425 hp. And, as MotorTrend proved, even a low-output 440 harvested from a motorhome can surpass a stock Hemi with the right smattering of aftermarket parts.