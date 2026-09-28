When Sunday Driving Bans Hit The Netherlands In 1973, People Rode Horses On The Highway

While the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran has spiked prices at the pump, we have yet to reach the extremes seen during the 1973 oil crisis. During the OPEC embargo, the Dutch government banned the use of private motor vehicles on Sundays in a desperate attempt to conserve fuel. The bicycle-loving Netherlands didn't hesitate to pedal or take public transportation, but many took the opportunity to hop onto a different kind of saddle. Horses made an unexpected return to roads, streets and even highways.

If you weren't around for the 1970s or none of your history classes made it that far, here's a quick summary. On Yom Kippur, October 6, 1973, Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack against Israel to retake the territories lost during the Six-Day War of 1967. Israel suffered so many losses and expended so much material in its defense that the country's leadership believed defeat was inevitable and prepared its nuclear weapons for use.

Eight days into the Yom Kippur War, the Nixon administration fulfilled Israel's request for aid. The U.S. Air Force would airlift over 22,000 tons of weapons and munitions into Israel over a single month, replacing Israel's losses and turning the tide of the war. In response to American intervention, Saudi Arabia and other Arab members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries imposed an oil embargo against the countries that aided Israel: The United States, Britain, Canada, Japan, Portugal, Rhodesia, South Africa and the Netherlands. A United Nations-backed ceasefire would take effect on October 25, but the embargo continued.