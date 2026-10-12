Opel STX Concept Is The Box-Flared Bread Van Wagon Of Your Dreams

It seems like every day, we hear another story about how SUVs and crossovers have taken another 1,000% of the market share globally, and everyone wants more ride height and more room, but some automakers are brave enough to buck that trend. Some are still here to give the sickos (you and I) what we want: wagons. That is exactly what Opel has done with its latest concept, the STX. Think of this bad boy as the wagon of the future, which is exactly why Opel decided to call it the Sport Tourer eXperimental.

Opel says the STX Concept (and its Vauxhall-branded twin with the same name) is more of a preview of its future design language than a look at one specific car, but it's easy to imagine a production wagon similar to this. By my count, we've only got one-ish electric wagon in the U.S. — the Subaru Trailseeker and Toyota bZ Woodland twins — and it's not like they're that plentiful overseas either, so there's certainly room for the market to grow.

Opel

It's clear that the STX Concept is no mere Astra Tourer, with its kammback rear end that's reminiscent of the Ferrari 250 GT SWB Breadvan, and those rally car-inspired rear fender flares. This thing means business. Apparently, some of the wild characteristics of this car will appear in future Opel models, according to CEO Florian Huettl.