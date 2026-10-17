What To Look For When Spotting Unmarked Police Cars

This statement will not be surprising: Unmarked cars are difficult to spot. That is, uh, the exact point. However, in general, cops drive American-branded vehicles. And that will make it easier to identify unmarked cars.

The reasoning for the domestic-brand bias comes down to, naturally, money. Some states and municipal agencies may at least partially fund their purchase of police cars through federal grants. A federal statute dating to 1933 says that if federal dough is involved, the thing being purchased should be made here. And, historically at least, foreign brands were made abroad. Never mind that these days the bulk of models that become police cars didn't make our 2025 list of the most American-made cars.

Then there's custom. Beginning in 1975, the U.S. Department of Justice's National Institute of Justice and the National Law Enforcement and Corrections Technology Center have co-sponsored the Michigan State Police Vehicle Test program, which evaluates police versions of civilian models to ensure they pass muster. Here, you only find Stellantis, Ford, and GM producing the many features that make police cars different from everyday vehicles. In turn, states look at those tests as yardsticks of worthiness, and you can see that in the bidding guidance issued by states like Ohio, Virginia, and Delaware.

Simply put, your best defense is to filter for late-model versions of the Chevrolet Tahoe; Chevrolet Silverado; Blazer EV; Dodge Durango; Ford Explorer; and Ford F-150. Note that Michigan hasalso recently tested both Dodge Chargers and the Ford Mustang Mach-E, so keep a watchful eye for those as unmarked cars.