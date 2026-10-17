The Story Behind Why Cars Have Racing Stripes

Park a Shelby GT350 next to a Ferrari 458 Speciale, and you're looking at two very different cars. Different countries, different engines, different philosophies of fast. Yet both are the hotter, lighter, racier versions of cars you could buy in perfectly ordinary trim, and both have worn the same visual shorthand for "this thing belongs on a racetrack": exciting racing stripes running front to back.

These stripes aren't only a Shelby thing or a Ferrari thing, either. They're plastered across much of the performance car world, from Camaros to the Dodge Viper to modern track specials. So where did they come from, and why do they still look so good? The answer starts at Le Mans in the 1950s, when teams had to paint their cars in national colors: red for Italy, green for Britain, silver for Germany, white for America.

In 1951, American millionaire Briggs Cunningham showed up with his own cars painted white with two blue stripes. He never won a Le Mans race, but the look stuck. In late 1964, designer Peter Brock gave the 1965 Shelby GT350 the same treatment. Not every Shelby got them; only 43 percent of 1965 cars left Shelby American with stripes, and 56 percent of 1966 non-Hertz cars did.

Shelby never listed stripes as an official option, and dealer shops could add them upon request. Stripes were just the opening act, too. Automakers have sold visual graphics packages for decades, and the coolest factory car graphics out there prove how far that can go. So let's dig into why cars wear racing stripes, and why we can't stop loving them.