These Are The Best Liveries In Racing

When it comes to race car liveries, it appears best and iconic are fairly interchangeable words. From Sunday's question of the day, seeking your input on the best liveries in racing, it quickly became apparent that you cannot have one without the other. Many of the top 10 liveries selected to be shared this week further prove this point.

What I was most surprised by was that your recommendations weren't all cigarette-sponsored cars. There were a handful of cigarette-ladened mentions, as well as a theme of oil-backed liveries like Pennzoil and Castrol. Another interesting observation was that most of these cars also raced in the 20th century if you can believe it, so thank you for supporting my ongoing theory that liveries have lacked since the turn of the century. Seriously, the most recent livery suggested was Josef Newgarden's PPG-themed Indy car that debuted in 2022. It was one of very, very few mentioned that ran after the year 2000.

With that in mind, maybe today's racing teams should step up their design game. Race fans truly love a good throwback scheme, but we need original liveries that live on in notoriety in another 20 to 40 years, much like the ones listed here today. Maybe that's another question to posit for the future as well. But for now, I present to you, the best liveries in racing.