Nissan 300ZX, Exocet, Pinzgauer 710k: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Howdy! Hello. Bonjour, or bonsoir, or whatever time of day it is when you're reading this. I'm going to assume you've stumbled upon this blog at about four in the morning, bleary-eyed and staving off sleep with all the caffeine, taurine, L-carnitine, and whatever else you can get your hands on. Monster Energy is here for you. Monster Energy loves you.

Listen, at some point in the week (especially a week I've spent sick, like this past one) all other thoughts start to evaporate from my head to be replaced with cravings for energy drinks. I am helpless to resist them. Just like you should be helpless to resist this week's listings, because we've got some great picks for you. Just look at that top shot of a 1985 Nissan 300ZX — yes, I promise that's really what's underneath that skin — and tell me you're not curious about what else we've got in here. After a long week, you definitely need a serving of the internet's Dopest Cars.