Lamborghini Designed A Halo-Themed Urus You Can Drive In 'Forza Horizon 6' (More Importantly, I Got To Meet Master Chief)

If you're like me and had a pulse in the early 2000s, you probably have fond memories of the Halo franchise, especially the original game, "Halo: Combat Evolved." My friends and I used to set up makeshift LAN parties at our town library, downloading the multiplayer demo on the computers. The video game landscape has changed a lot since then, not least in how advanced gaming systems have gotten, so Xbox Game Studios has followed in the footsteps of many other AAA titles and created a full remake of the original game, now called "Halo: Campaign Evolved."

Because we live in such a new world, there's an unexpected car-related partnership to promote the remake, which comes out tomorrow, July 28. The Halo team got together with Lamborghini to design a one-off Urus SE called the Master Chief 117 Edition, inspired by its namesake's helmet and armor. Though it made a real-life example, Lamborghini isn't actually going to be selling any of these — but if you have "Forza Horizon 6," you'll be able to download the Urus as a special free livery starting July 30.

Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

I got to check out the Master Chief 117 Edition in person, and it does look pretty cool. But the much better parts of the afternoon were getting to see and sit in the drivable 1,000-horsepower Warthog built by Hoonigan, play the first level of "Campaign Evolved," and meet a Master Chief cosplayer who created his own costume.

Full disclosure: Lamborghini invited me to drive to a studio in Culver City so I could see the one-off Urus and Warthog and play a bit of the new game.