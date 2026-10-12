These Are The Retired Racing Drivers That Readers Want To Make A Comeback

By Ryan Erik King
Kimi Raikkonen, driver of the #91 Recogni Chevrolet, speaks to the media during a press conference prior to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 20, 2022 in Watkins Glen, New York. Chris Graythen/Getty Images
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After two decades of racing teams hoping teenage talent will lead them to success, the scales are starting to tip the other way. Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso proved their worth to Ferrari and Aston Martin, respectively, after a chaotic F1 race in Malaysia. The pair, both over 40, displayed exceptional talent in changeable weather conditions. With Audi's Nico Hülkenberg set to turn 40 next August, there will be more drivers in their 40s than teenagers on the grid next season.

We asked our readers last week which retired racing drivers they would like to see make a comeback. While commenters suggested some famous names over the past quarter-century, many believed that former drivers could be endangering themselves or even the fans. A veteran in their late 30s or early 40s is going to launch their car over the fence into the stands. Most drivers nowadays hang up their helmets due to a lack of opportunity, not ability. Without further ado, here are the past stars that should have another go in fast cars:

Michael Schumacher

Both teams hold up a banner that reads 'Keep fighting Michael' prior to the 'Champions for charity' football match between Nowitzki All Stars and Nazionale Piloti in honor of Michael Schumacher at Opel Arena on July 27, 2016 in Mainz, Germany. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Michael Schumacher but, unfortunately, that's not likely to happen.

Submitted by: Mr. Whatsittoya

Nico Rosberg

Nico Rosberg speaks during the 'Why soil matters: And what we can do to save it' conversation during the Austrian World Summit at Hofburg Congress Center on June 03, 2025 in Vienna, Austria. Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images

Honestly, I would have liked to see how well Nico Rosberg would have driven without the championship monkey on his back. We've seen how some champions got even better once they've won their first — just look at Lando driving the wheels of this year's McLaren despite the car going down the wrong development path. The only caveat is that he probably wouldn't have been able to become more relaxed in Mercedes while Lewis was still there.

Submitted by: D3v

Carl Edwards

NASCAR on Prime Video analyst, Carl Edwards speaks during coverage of practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on May 31, 2025 in Lebanon, Tennessee. James Gilbert/Getty Images

Carl Edwards, wasn't a fan but felt he was still a competitive driver when he retired.

Submitted by: IB007

Good call. Was a fan and also felt he was still a competitive driver when he retired.

Submitted by: DungBeetle62

Tony Stewart

Tony Stewart, driver of the #25 Ram RAM, prepares to qualify for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2026 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

I am a Tony Stewart fan, and I'd love to see him make a comeback in any kind of racing, not just NASCAR. He left NASCAR on some really bad terms with how they were running things and I understand it got very heated and he just couldn't take all of the BS being dumped on the teams from the power above. In addition, he wasn't in a good place mentally after he struck the young racer and killed him.

He's up there in age now and probably couldn't do a full season in any series, but it would be nice to see him behind the wheel again for a few races and see if he can pin down one more win and go out how he should have left the sport and not in the middle of flaming wreckage between him and NASCAR.

Submitted by: Xavier96

Keiichi Tsuchiya

Keiichi Tsuchiya at Fuji Speedway in 2008 Morio / Wikimedia Commons

Keiichi Tsuchiya. The world of drifting doesn't feel the same without him behind the wheel.

Submitted by: Giantsgiants

Daniel Ricciardo

Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo on the sideline before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on November 3, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Daniel Ricciardo. He had a pretty lousy end to his Formula 1 career that didn't reflect his driving abilities. He was not an all-time great, but he was very fast, and had Red Bull been able to match the Mercedes during the start of the Hybrid era, a championship fight would have been on the table.

Submitted by: Tiago Bastos

No One

Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls looks on in the garage during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Madring on September 10, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

None. Trust these guys when they decide enough is enough. A failed comeback from someone in this profession could very likely get themselves, a competitor or a bunch of fans in the stands killed.

Submitted by: BuddyS

Jim Clark and Stirling Moss

Stirling Moss, Jim Clark and Graham Hill share a joke at the Savoy Hotel in 1964 Hulton Archive/Getty Images

I want to resurrect the corpses of Jim Clark and Stirling Moss and have them make a comeback to race the current drivers. Just to show the people who yearn for the good olden times that their heroes have nothing on the modern talent pool.

A rich gentleman who starts racing at his 30s will never be able to compete against kids who have been racing since they were able to reach the gas pedal of a go-kart.

Submitted by: Let me think about this

Pastor Maldonaldo

FIA Formula One World Championship 2014, Grand Prix of Singapore, #13 Pastor Maldonado Hoch Zwei/Getty Images

Pastor Maldonaldo. He made F1 crashes an art form.

Submitted by: Alf Enthusiast

Kimi Räikkönen

Kimi Raikkonen with Laurent Mekies, Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing in the Oracle Red Bull Racing garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 06, 2026 in Monza, Italy. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Kimi. The Iceman is a true "bro" , who just happened to be able drive the wheels off of anything he touches. Behind the wheel he is quiet, calculated, and precise. Off the track, he seems like the life of the party, unpredictable, and up for anything while also being a family man. I'll also mention Danny Ric because when he exited F1, the racing world truly felt it. He wasn't quite what most teams needed to win races, often ending up in horrible cars, but his personality and the joy he brought to fans and other teams was irreplaceable.

Submitted by: ColoradoOnTheFly

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