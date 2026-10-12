These Are The Retired Racing Drivers That Readers Want To Make A Comeback

After two decades of racing teams hoping teenage talent will lead them to success, the scales are starting to tip the other way. Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso proved their worth to Ferrari and Aston Martin, respectively, after a chaotic F1 race in Malaysia. The pair, both over 40, displayed exceptional talent in changeable weather conditions. With Audi's Nico Hülkenberg set to turn 40 next August, there will be more drivers in their 40s than teenagers on the grid next season.

We asked our readers last week which retired racing drivers they would like to see make a comeback. While commenters suggested some famous names over the past quarter-century, many believed that former drivers could be endangering themselves or even the fans. A veteran in their late 30s or early 40s is going to launch their car over the fence into the stands. Most drivers nowadays hang up their helmets due to a lack of opportunity, not ability. Without further ado, here are the past stars that should have another go in fast cars: