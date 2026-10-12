These Are The Retired Racing Drivers That Readers Want To Make A Comeback
After two decades of racing teams hoping teenage talent will lead them to success, the scales are starting to tip the other way. Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso proved their worth to Ferrari and Aston Martin, respectively, after a chaotic F1 race in Malaysia. The pair, both over 40, displayed exceptional talent in changeable weather conditions. With Audi's Nico Hülkenberg set to turn 40 next August, there will be more drivers in their 40s than teenagers on the grid next season.
We asked our readers last week which retired racing drivers they would like to see make a comeback. While commenters suggested some famous names over the past quarter-century, many believed that former drivers could be endangering themselves or even the fans. A veteran in their late 30s or early 40s is going to launch their car over the fence into the stands. Most drivers nowadays hang up their helmets due to a lack of opportunity, not ability. Without further ado, here are the past stars that should have another go in fast cars:
Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher but, unfortunately, that's not likely to happen.
Submitted by: Mr. Whatsittoya
Nico Rosberg
Honestly, I would have liked to see how well Nico Rosberg would have driven without the championship monkey on his back. We've seen how some champions got even better once they've won their first — just look at Lando driving the wheels of this year's McLaren despite the car going down the wrong development path. The only caveat is that he probably wouldn't have been able to become more relaxed in Mercedes while Lewis was still there.
Submitted by: D3v
Carl Edwards
Carl Edwards, wasn't a fan but felt he was still a competitive driver when he retired.
Submitted by: IB007
Good call. Was a fan and also felt he was still a competitive driver when he retired.
Submitted by: DungBeetle62
Tony Stewart
I am a Tony Stewart fan, and I'd love to see him make a comeback in any kind of racing, not just NASCAR. He left NASCAR on some really bad terms with how they were running things and I understand it got very heated and he just couldn't take all of the BS being dumped on the teams from the power above. In addition, he wasn't in a good place mentally after he struck the young racer and killed him.
He's up there in age now and probably couldn't do a full season in any series, but it would be nice to see him behind the wheel again for a few races and see if he can pin down one more win and go out how he should have left the sport and not in the middle of flaming wreckage between him and NASCAR.
Submitted by: Xavier96
Keiichi Tsuchiya
Keiichi Tsuchiya. The world of drifting doesn't feel the same without him behind the wheel.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo. He had a pretty lousy end to his Formula 1 career that didn't reflect his driving abilities. He was not an all-time great, but he was very fast, and had Red Bull been able to match the Mercedes during the start of the Hybrid era, a championship fight would have been on the table.
Submitted by: Tiago Bastos
No One
None. Trust these guys when they decide enough is enough. A failed comeback from someone in this profession could very likely get themselves, a competitor or a bunch of fans in the stands killed.
Submitted by: BuddyS
Jim Clark and Stirling Moss
I want to resurrect the corpses of Jim Clark and Stirling Moss and have them make a comeback to race the current drivers. Just to show the people who yearn for the good olden times that their heroes have nothing on the modern talent pool.
A rich gentleman who starts racing at his 30s will never be able to compete against kids who have been racing since they were able to reach the gas pedal of a go-kart.
Submitted by: Let me think about this
Pastor Maldonaldo
Pastor Maldonaldo. He made F1 crashes an art form.
Submitted by: Alf Enthusiast
Kimi Räikkönen
Kimi. The Iceman is a true "bro" , who just happened to be able drive the wheels off of anything he touches. Behind the wheel he is quiet, calculated, and precise. Off the track, he seems like the life of the party, unpredictable, and up for anything while also being a family man. I'll also mention Danny Ric because when he exited F1, the racing world truly felt it. He wasn't quite what most teams needed to win races, often ending up in horrible cars, but his personality and the joy he brought to fans and other teams was irreplaceable.
Submitted by: ColoradoOnTheFly