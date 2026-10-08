Which Retired Racing Driver Should Make A Comeback?
Fan enthusiasm in racing constantly centers on the cars and the stars who drive them. Sadly, while historic race cars can still entertain the masses in demonstration runs and historic events, our flesh and bones have a shelf life when it comes to athletic ability. Some critics may claim that racing isn't a sport, but drivers physically can't race forever. Our favorites will eventually have to hang up their helmets for good.
Which retired racing drivers should make a comeback? Some drivers have famously called it a career far too soon. Mika Häkkinen went on a sabbatical after the 2001 Formula 1 season and never returned at 33 years old. He retired from the world championship in July 2002, then joined DTM three years later. More recently, Daniel Ricciardo retired from all racing at 35 years old after being fired from the Visa Cash App RB F1 Team in 2024. The Australian is now an ambassador for Ford's Raptor off-road brand and has no intention of returning to racing.
Kasey Kahne Friday Forever
Kasey Kahne decided to take himself out of the running. The 46-year-old will be returning to full-time NASCAR competition in 2027, joining Spire Motorsports in the Truck Series. Kahne abruptly retired during the 2018 season after struggling with chronic dehydration during lengthy Cup Series races. The 2004 Cup Rookie of the Year didn't abandon racing entirely. He returned to his dirt-racing roots, competing in the World of Outlaws and High Limit Racing. The shorter race formats allowed him to race without endangering his health.
The rumors were true.
@kaseykahne will compete full-time in our No. 77 Silverado in the 2027 NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series.
📰: https://t.co/EOfZZ9Dkq9 pic.twitter.com/b1GwPEACGI
— Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) October 7, 2026
Kahne tested the waters of a NASCAR comeback last season when he raced Richard Childress Racing's No. 33 Camaro in the Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway. He managed a respectable 14th-place finish just behind young phenom Connor Zilisch. Kahne still has the ability to get results against the sport's best, and the best aren't in the Truck Series week to week.
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