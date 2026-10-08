Which Retired Racing Driver Should Make A Comeback?

Fan enthusiasm in racing constantly centers on the cars and the stars who drive them. Sadly, while historic race cars can still entertain the masses in demonstration runs and historic events, our flesh and bones have a shelf life when it comes to athletic ability. Some critics may claim that racing isn't a sport, but drivers physically can't race forever. Our favorites will eventually have to hang up their helmets for good.

Which retired racing drivers should make a comeback? Some drivers have famously called it a career far too soon. Mika Häkkinen went on a sabbatical after the 2001 Formula 1 season and never returned at 33 years old. He retired from the world championship in July 2002, then joined DTM three years later. More recently, Daniel Ricciardo retired from all racing at 35 years old after being fired from the Visa Cash App RB F1 Team in 2024. The Australian is now an ambassador for Ford's Raptor off-road brand and has no intention of returning to racing.