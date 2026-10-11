5 Lexus Models Commonly Said To Be Nearly Indestructible
As the luxury arm of Toyota, Lexus has always touted durability and reliability as one of its biggest selling points, especially compared to some of its more, er, temperamental European and American rivals. Not all Lexuses are created equal, though, with some more bulletproof than others. If you're looking for a list of older Lexus models that are said to give owners little to no problems, you've come to the right place.
The Car Care Nut (CCN) on YouTube, who is a Toyota Master Diagnostic Technician, once gave a breakdown on what he considers to be the best used Lexus models to buy, and below is a shortlist of ones that stood out based on expected reliability. We've also considered general online sentiment and iSeeCars' study on the longest-lasting cars most likely to reach 250,000 miles, which predictably includes quite a few Lexus models, while including each model's average reported lifespan.
2013-2025 ES 350
Out of all the cars Lexus makes, the ES is admittedly one of the least exciting, but perhaps that's what makes it so stout. CCN specifically calls out the ES 350 — based on the Toyota Avalon, not the Camry — going as far as to call it "king for reliability." Powered by a 3.5-liter V6, the ES 350 first appeared for the 2007 fifth-gen ES and was offered all the way to the seventh-gen 2025 ES that just got replaced.
Reddit consensus seems to reflect CCN's sentiment. When one user asked r/askcarguys how reliable ES350s are past 100,000 miles, top responses used descriptions like "pretty hard to kill," "nearly bulletproof," and "these cars will outlive you as long as you do routine maintenance."
Experts at iSeeCars list the ES 350 as having an average lifespan of almost 142,000 miles. That said, it doesn't sound like all ES 350s are created equal, because CarBuzz recommends steering clear of the fifth-gen version (2007-2012), especially that first-year '07 car. Get a sixth- or seventh-gen ES 350 that's been taken care of and continue to take care of it, and you'll likely be driving one of the most reliable sedans on the planet.
2010-2022 RX 350
If you'd like something similar to the ES, but in a higher-riding SUV form, the RX 350 is for you. A lot like the ES 350, the RX 350 first came on the scene for the 2007 model year, but CCN advises staying away from that first generation due to power steering systems that chronically leak. Instead, he recommends any RX 350 from 2010 onward — as long as it's been properly maintained (a caveat that holds for any used car). CarBuzz ranks the third-gen RX made from 2010 to 2015 as the most reliable RX, and iSeeCars has both the hybrid and gas RX in its top 20 longest-lasting cars of 2026. The latter has a reported average lifespan of 174,200 miles.
The RX 350 was powered by a 3.5-liter V6 through 2022, and the RXs from this period share a chassis with the Toyota Highlander. If a comfortable, reasonably spacious luxury SUV is what you're seeking, a second- or third-gen RX 350 suits your needs for a long time.
2001-2006 LS 430
As for an older Lexus that'll make you feel like an early-2000s baller for many years to come, the LS 430 is "the star of the show," according to CCN. For those who don't memorize Lexus model numbers, that's the third generation of Lexus' cushy full-size flagship sedan taking on icons like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series from model years 2001 to 2006. The LS 430 was a whole lot more than an Avalon in a suit; it was the first Lexus to get adaptive cruise control in the U.S.
ClubLexus forum members have hailed it as "one of the most reliable cars ever made," adding, "the car is just breaking in at 100k." However, some advise avoiding examples with the air suspension option that's expensive to repair or replace. Analysts at iSeeCars report an average lifespan of more than 228,000 miles.
When car people debate over what era produced "peak car," the early '00s is a common answer. During this time, things were advanced, comfortable, and modern enough before overcomplication, emissions regs, and screens took over. The fact that Lexus made its most reliable LS ever during this era supports this argument.
2003-2009 GX 470
Remember that time "Top Gear" destroyed but didn't destroy that Hilux? Of course, you do. While the GX 470 hasn't been subjected to this stress test, there's enough information to support the CCN's claim that this is one of the most reliable Lexuses you can get, particularly 2003 through 2009 model years. These years represent the GX's first generation, sharing a chassis with the fourth-gen Toyota 4Runner and the Land Cruiser Prado sold overseas.
CCN calls this car's 2UZ-FE 4.7-liter V8 "one of the best engines Toyota-Lexus ever made," and it powered pretty much all of the brands' bigger trucks from that period, including the swankier LX 470, Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser, and Sequoia SUVs, plus the Tundra pickup. Experts at iSeeCars list the GX 470's average lifespan at almost 205,000 miles; HotCars once called it "the world's most reliable luxury SUV," and its longevity borders on legendary among r/LexusGX users.
2006-Present IS 350
As for a bombproof Lexus that's at least somewhat fun to drive in the winding-road sense, CCN recommends the IS 350 sport sedan, emphasis on 350, as IS 250 engines are said to be prone to carbon build-up. Even if you stick with the 350, the CCN warns that consumables like tires and brakes will cost more to replenish and replace than they do with the ES or RX 350, given this car's more performance-oriented nature. But if you're OK with that, a well-maintained IS 350 is a very reliable vehicle.
The 350 here denotes a 3.5-liter V6 that, yes, has been used from the second-gen IS that dropped for 2006 all the way to the one that's still in showrooms today. Analysts at iSeeCars have IS 350s lasting over 184,000 miles on average, Consumer Reports named it the most reliable compact luxury sedan in 2014, and r/Lexus calls it a "tank," but commenters echo higher tire and brake replacement costs and frequency. Still, at the IS 350's literal core, a naturally aspirated Lexus engine that's been made for 20 years is hard to go wrong with regarding reliability.