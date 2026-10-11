5 Lexus Models Commonly Said To Be Nearly Indestructible

Out of all the cars Lexus makes, the ES is admittedly one of the least exciting, but perhaps that's what makes it so stout. CCN specifically calls out the ES 350 — based on the Toyota Avalon, not the Camry — going as far as to call it "king for reliability." Powered by a 3.5-liter V6, the ES 350 first appeared for the 2007 fifth-gen ES and was offered all the way to the seventh-gen 2025 ES that just got replaced.

Reddit consensus seems to reflect CCN's sentiment. When one user asked r/askcarguys how reliable ES350s are past 100,000 miles, top responses used descriptions like "pretty hard to kill," "nearly bulletproof," and "these cars will outlive you as long as you do routine maintenance."

Experts at iSeeCars list the ES 350 as having an average lifespan of almost 142,000 miles. That said, it doesn't sound like all ES 350s are created equal, because CarBuzz recommends steering clear of the fifth-gen version (2007-2012), especially that first-year '07 car. Get a sixth- or seventh-gen ES 350 that's been taken care of and continue to take care of it, and you'll likely be driving one of the most reliable sedans on the planet.