Toyota Recreated The 'Top Gear' Hilux Torture Test With A New Hilux, And It Survived Too

Of all the stunts that came out of classic "Top Gear," subjecting an old Toyota Hilux to increasingly extreme torture tests to examine Toyota's legendary reputation for durability has got to be one of the most famous. The first part of that segment has amassed 31 million views on YouTube since it was posted 16 years ago.

Now, Toyota has paid homage by recreating the torture test — one part of it, at least — with the recently redesigned Hilux that it sells overseas. The stunt was put on by Toyota UK, which dropped a camper trailer (or a caravan, as they like to call 'em in that country) onto a new Hilux. Specifically, an electric version in a trim aptly called Invincible. The roof, sides of the bed, and the top of the windshield were trashed, and the truck probably isn't passing any safety inspections any time soon, but the cabin was unaffected enough to let somebody get in, start it, and drive off.

Stunt aside, the video is worth watching just to see how many disclaimers and fine print this sort of thing calls for when done in the context of a manufacturer PR exercise and not a Sunday night TV show.