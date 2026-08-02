What Are The Known Reliability Issues With The Hyundai Smartstream 2.5L Engine?

The 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine is one of the most popular mills in the Hyundai Smartstream family of engines, powering a number of Hyundai vehicles, including the Hyundai Sonata, Santa Fe, Tucson, along with certain Kia and Genesis models like the Genesis GV80, Kia Sportage, Sorento, and K5. It is available in naturally aspirated, turbocharged, and hybridized forms and is capable of delivering between 187 to 300 horsepower depending on the car model.

When Jalopnik tested the Santa Fe with the 277-hp turbocharged Smartstream gasoline 2.5 engine, it found it to be particularly sprightly in combination with the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in both on-road and off-road scenarios. But is it reliable? It's a question you're probably asking if you're someone who owns a Hyundai, Kia, or Genesis fitted with this engine, or is considering buying one.

Well, since the engine only came out in 2019 as a replacement for the older 2.4-liter Theta II engine, definitive long-term reliability data is still emerging. However, initial reports suggest there's a reliability improvement over the problematic Theta II engines whose connecting rod bearings have been known to fail.

Also, feedback from owners show that with regular servicing and maintenance, the engine should offer you years of faithful service, with some reporting that their Smartstream 2.5-liter-powered cars have gone past 150,000 miles without issues. But while many people have had no qualms with the reliability of the Hyundai Smartstream 2.5-liter engine, issues such as carbon buildup and excessive oil consumption have come up again and again, so they're worth keeping in mind.