What Kind Of Cars Can Be Used As Ubers?

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Ridesharing has become second nature as a transit option. Sure, you can still ping a friend for a lift, hop on the bus, ride a bike, or simply walk, but sometimes none of the above will work. And unless you're a New Yorker, when was the last time you actually saw a taxicab?

Hiring a car is quick and easy, yet most people probably don't really think about the vehicle that arrives for pickup. They just want one to show up, even though for the rideshare cars you love, you can save the driver as a favorite. But use a rideshare app enough times and you'll experience a gamut of vehicles. Some are so new they still smell like the assembly line while others feel past their expiration date.

What gives? Aren't there prerequisites for both the driver and the vehicle? For Uber, these vary by city, but at a minimum drivers must be of a legal driving age, have a valid license with at least one year of driving experience, be a resident of the area they plan to drive, and pass a background check. Having a car, though? Thanks to an Uber rental program, drivers don't need to be owners nor is having special rideshare insurance required. Surprisingly, there's more flexibility with the requirements for being an Uber driver than for the vehicle they drive.