What Kind Of Cars Can Be Used As Ubers?
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Ridesharing has become second nature as a transit option. Sure, you can still ping a friend for a lift, hop on the bus, ride a bike, or simply walk, but sometimes none of the above will work. And unless you're a New Yorker, when was the last time you actually saw a taxicab?
Hiring a car is quick and easy, yet most people probably don't really think about the vehicle that arrives for pickup. They just want one to show up, even though for the rideshare cars you love, you can save the driver as a favorite. But use a rideshare app enough times and you'll experience a gamut of vehicles. Some are so new they still smell like the assembly line while others feel past their expiration date.
What gives? Aren't there prerequisites for both the driver and the vehicle? For Uber, these vary by city, but at a minimum drivers must be of a legal driving age, have a valid license with at least one year of driving experience, be a resident of the area they plan to drive, and pass a background check. Having a car, though? Thanks to an Uber rental program, drivers don't need to be owners nor is having special rideshare insurance required. Surprisingly, there's more flexibility with the requirements for being an Uber driver than for the vehicle they drive.
What cars can you drive for Uber?
Qualifying cars must be no more than 15 years old, provide four operational doors, include seat belts for five, be in good cosmetic condition, have functioning windows and climate control, and feature no commercial branding. Because vehicle needs vary by region, Uber requires drivers to pick a metro area for more details. When selecting San Francisco, the city where Uber was born, the list of requirements becomes longer and more specific. Yes, California vehicle registration and insurance are must-haves, but there's plenty of use of the word "no," too.
If applying for standard UberX duty, the vehicle cannot be a van or box truck. Similarly, no marked vehicles, such as a cab or government car, can be used without prior authorization through a taxi partner. Also requiring additional partnership approval are salvaged and rebuilt vehicles. Aftermarket mods aren't allowed either if related to the seats or seat belts. Only factory-installed safety restraints, please. UberXL vehicles follow the same rules, but due to their extra capacity, they need more seat belts.
Uber offers an increasing amount of ride options, each of which comes with its own parameters. For example, Uber WAV are all minivans customized and certified for transport of riders who use wheelchairs. And the Uber Black service literally requires cars or SUVs with black exterior paint and black leather-appointed interiors. Okay, since this is San Francisco, vegan leather is an accepted alternative. Other cities allow different exterior colors, but the corporate-mandated palette doesn't stray too far from the blacks, grays, and silvers. Apparently, fluorescent yellow doesn't quite exude luxury, unless maybe it's a Lamborghini.
What cars don't qualify for Uber, and what surprisingly might be okay
Speaking of which, a Lamborghini Gallardo or its Huracán and Temerario successors cannot be Uber cars, but the Urus can. There's that four-door, five-occupant rule, remember? It's the same sad story with Porsche. You'll never be picked up in a 911, but might get lucky with a Panamera. The Macan and Cayenne SUVs will be easy qualifiers.
But no can do for two-door Jeep Wranglers or British-inspired roadsters like the Mazda MX-5 Miata or BMW Z. And it's definitely a no-go for regular-cab trucks, but extended- and crew-cab variants would get a thumbs up. Power train doesn't matter as much as doors and seats because a diesel-powered Nissan Titan XD is still listed as an eligible vehicle for the Bay Area.
An automatic transmission isn't noted as a vehicle must-have, so stick shift-equipped Ubers aren't out of the question. But that's a small population to begin with, and depending on the driver's shift points, it might be too thrilling for the rider. Lift kits could pass muster, too, because the only modifications to be declined, according to the small print, are safety-related. Besides, depending on where you're going to or coming from, maybe you do want a brodozer four-door Ford Bronco to hop into.
Although rideshare companies have set standards on what cars cannot be used as Ubers (or Lyfts, or for any of the upstart new ridesharing apps), it seems the Uber list of approved vehicles is more extensive than expected, and with wiggle room for some quirks. It's fair game, from AM General's MV-1 to ZX Auto's Urban Ark C3. Until it ages out, of course.