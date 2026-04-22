Why Do Rideshare Drivers Need Special Car Insurance?

What? Your personal insurance policy with a major carrier won't cover you while you drive for a rideshare or delivery company? What gives? It certainly sucks, but that doesn't mean you can go and cut or drop your expensive insurance policy. To drive for Uber or Lyft, you must carry the minimum car insurance coverage your state requires. Even then, drivers relying solely on their personal insurance policy might find themselves in a nasty coverage gap, depending on what they're doing at the time of a collision. Not great.

The biggest issue happens when a driver is logged in and awaiting a request. During this phase, rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft offer the least coverage: limited liability. Pair that with your provider not covering commercial activities with your standard policy, and you could end up paying out of pocket for the damage to your vehicle.

That's where rideshare insurance can bridge the gap. Depending on your insurance carrier, you might be required to add it to your existing policy. Let's say you're ready to start rideshare driving, and you log on to the app. Boom. You get rear-ended while waiting for a ride request. Not one of the worst rideshare horror stories, but it's not ideal.

Since you weren't yet on your way to a pickup but you were technically on the job, even a personal policy with one of the best insurance companies might not cover you. That's why a rideshare policy is so important for rideshare hustlers. Unfortunately, adding that insurance can be pricey in certain parts of the country. New Yorkers, for example, can expect to part with an average of $305 per month to maintain their rideshare insurance. Ouch.