Williams Wants F1 Backmarkers Allowed To Spend More Money Than Their Faster Rivals

If you started a space program in your backyard, then raced NASA to low Earth orbit on a fixed budget of $400 million, NASA would still win every time. No equal spending cap could eliminate the built-in advantages of America's space program, with its existing facilities and institutional knowledge. While Formula 1 doesn't feature such an extreme disparity, Williams team principal James Vowles is proposing significant changes to the championship's cost cap to favor the teams at the back of the grid. The ambitious rules tweak could be introduced as early as the 2027 season.

F1 first introduced a spending cap in 2021, set at $215 million this year. The cap accounts for nearly all of a team's expenditure, from technical development and trackside operations to staff salaries and equipment. The major exceptions to the cap are driver salaries, the salaries of the three highest-paid staff members, as well as hospitality, marketing and legal costs. Power unit development is covered under a separate $190 million cost cap. And the exceptions make sense. Butter-soaked lobsters don't win races; computational fluid dynamics do.

Previously, there was an allowance for capital expenditure on facilities and factory infrastructure. It was scrapped for the 2026 season. Teams were effectively locked into whatever factory setup they had.