FIA Declares Red Bull's Engine Best In F1, Gives Everyone Else Catch-Up Tokens

Thousand-dollar event tickets and stadium parking-lot races aren't the only things Formula 1 is co-opting from the United States. Competitive parity mechanisms, like the draft, are a cornerstone of American pro sports leagues. F1 launched its own in line with this season's new technical regulations to keep power units somewhat close over time. The FIA announced on Wednesday that Red Bull's internal combustion engine was the best in the field by a large enough margin that every other manufacturer would be granted special allowances to help shrink the deficit.

F1's mechanism is officially called Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities, or ADUO for short. The FIA continuously monitors power unit performance, with the organization revealing its findings after the 6th, 12th and 18th races this season. Any manufacturer that falls 2% or more behind the best-performing ICE is given an additional homologation upgrade for its power unit in the current and following seasons. It becomes two upgrades if the manufacturer falls over 4% behind the reference block. These upgrades are only awarded once per year and can't be banked for use next season. Under normal circumstances, in-season power unit development is banned.

With last Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix being the 2026's 12th race, the FIA released the results of the first two monitoring periods. Mercedes was deemed to be more than 2% behind Red Bull in the first period. Audi, Ferrari and Honda were all over 4% off the reference. There were no upgrades awarded during the second period as Mercedes didn't fall any further behind.