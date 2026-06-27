This Building Used To House Saturn V Rockets For Moon Missions, Now Mars Is The Target

Ever wonder how the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's towering rockets get from parts to pad? It's a process. On the one hand, you've got the massive barge NASA uses to ferry core stages and rocket components about on American waterways. Then you've got the space administration's 6.6-million-pound Crawler-Transporter 2 and its ability to move completed rocket systems at an astonishing 1 mile per hour. That makes it the heaviest self-propelled ground vehicle in the world — an achievement in of itself. But those rockets — including the Space Launch System used in the recent Artemis II mission around the moon – had to be built somewhere before they could be transported. And the place they were made in has broken quite a few records of its own.

The location in question is NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), a monolithic structure in the otherwise-swampy landscape surrounding Kennedy Space Center in Eastern Florida. The VAB is recorded as the tallest single-story building in the world and one of the largest buildings by volume. It seems like a strange claim to fame, but there's a good reason for the cavernous Floridian edifice. In short, the VAB was used for the creation of some of history's most impressive rocket systems, from the Saturn V to the SLS. And now, the VAB will continue its work as NASA plans its return to the moon – and, ultimately, mankind's first visit to Mars.