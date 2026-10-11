Henry Ford Killed The Patent That Claimed To Own The Automobile

At this stage, most folks know that Henry Ford didn't literally invent the car. But it was Ford's efforts that kept that title from going to George Selden. In fact, if it weren't for Ford fighting against a Selden patent, every early automobile made and/or sold in the country would probably remain under Selden's monopoly.

George Selden was a patent attorney from Rochester, New York, and he had submitted a patent for the automobile back in 1879 — some seven years before Carl Benz patented his Motorwagen in Germany, creating what counts as the first car from one of the world's best-known automakers. Of course, one major difference was that Benz had built an actual running vehicle. Selden, on the other hand, tried his hand at building an engine, but he never actually built a car to put it in. When he filed the drawing needed for his patent application, that was all he had: a drawing of a car and his engine.

Selden, however, was playing the long game. In what seems to have been an impressive act of foresight, he used his knowledge of patent law to delay the review process until a number of major manufacturers had established themselves and cars seemed like they would be here to stay. Sometimes called the world's first patent troll, Selden knew that even if his patent were approved, he would maintain the rights only for a certain number of years. Since his concept was to sue other automakers for infringement, he wanted to wait for them to sell their cars and become profitable first, and he didn't want the clock starting on his rights before then. Roughly 16 years had passed between when he first submitted his patent and 1895, when it was granted. And in the end, George Selden had indeed patented the automobile.