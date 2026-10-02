IMSA Ford Mustangs Will Compete With Livery In Tribute To Henry Ford's First Race Car

You can count the number of automakers on one hand that were around and racing over 125 years ago. To celebrate reaching the century-and-a-quarter mark in motorsport, Ford Racing revealed that its factory Mustang GT3s will compete with a unique tribute livery at the International Motor Sports Association's (IMSA's) Petite Le Mans in Atlanta this weekend. The black, red and gold paint scheme matches the colors of Henry Ford's 1901 "Sweepstakes" race car, his first racing machine.

Although it predates the founding of the Ford Motor Company by two years, the manufacturer says its racing involvement began with the "Sweepstakes." With body designs changing so much, there was plenty of room to be creative with the tribute livery. The "Sweepstakes" Mustang GT3 features a fully illuminated "Glow Pony," a Mustang logo decal on the rear fender carried over from the typical livery. The pony will be filled with a black-and-gold American flag. The hood sports the original Ford Motor Company logo, a slightly anachronistic element. Scott Bartlett, Ford's manager of on-road racing and product marketing, said: