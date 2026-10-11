4 Used Lexus Models That Have Manual Transmissions (If You Can Find One)

Lexus deserves more car enthusiast props than it probably gets, given how long it stuck with those un-turbocharged V8s and that time it built a V10 supercar it definitely didn't need to build. Overseas-only LBX Morizo RR crossover aside, keeping the manual transmission alive was never really its bag, though, and used models that can be had with three pedals are few and far between – its bread and butter was and still is quiet, smooth, reliable, and efficient luxury cars more than anything else.

The brand came onto the scene right as the '80s turned into the '90s, which means it spent a good 15 years or so building cars in an era when manual transmissions were still a somewhat mainstream option. Old, manual Lexuses are rare, but they're out there, and here are four good choices to keep an eye out for if you'd like to be the most interesting person on the ClubLexus forums. That is, until the dude with the LFA shows up.