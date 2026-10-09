Stockton Thinks Putting A Giant Skidpad In The Middle Of Intersections Will Stop Street Takeovers

As car enthusiasts, we're all for enjoying automobiles responsibly, but the keyword there is "responsibly." Unfortunately, street takeovers and sideshows have become a frequent and dangerous part of the culture that municipalities are actively trying to combat. The city of Compton, California, for example, recently found success putting strategically positioned rubber medians in intersections. Up north in Stockton, however, a similar tactic has seemingly backfired and, once you actually get eyes on the obstructions installed, it's not hard to see why.

Instead of perpendicular medians on the outside of the intersection that make it difficult to do donuts without ruining your ride, Stockton has installed little barriers arranged in a circle right in the middle of the intersection. Normal people might say it resembles a roundabout, but to those with even a single car hooligan bone in their body, it's a skidpad.

CBS News Sacramento, in fact, already caught one driver in a clapped-out E36 BMW drawing some admittedly impressive circles around the first circular barrier just a few days after it was installed at Estate and Otto in North Stockton. This particular intersection appears to be popular with the sideshow crowd, as evidenced by the tire marks that can even be seen in the Google Maps Street View.