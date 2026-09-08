LAPD's 'Operation Street Sweeper' Impounds 200 Cars, Arrests 69 In Huge Labor Day Weekend Street Takeover Bust

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass sent out a statement thanking the LAPD, California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for their efforts over the weekend. Her comments included a reminder of the city's zero tolerance for illegal street racing and takeovers. The department sent out this cringy White House-like Facebook post to celebrate its efforts.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell also reaffirmed that Operation Street Sweeper was not a one-off. The chief is currently pushing for legislation that would also allow the city to crush vehicles used in takeovers, but according to Fox 11, he also said those vehicles can sometimes be stolen vehicles, rentals, and parent's cars, all of whom might have issue with that result.

The LAPD's operation is an interesting approach to taking on the street takeovers that continue to plague and grow throughout Los Angeles. Hopefully one that can hopefully help the city tamper some of the issue. But takeovers are not just an issue in LA. They continue to happen across the country. Over the holiday weekend Milwaukee Police issued 126 citations and impounded six vehicles for a street takeover in the Wisconsin city. Street takeovers also happened in Chicago, Greenville County and Charleston, South Carolina, and in St. Louis, Missouri where it ended with a vehicle fire. LAPD's efforts might be able to get ahead of the problem and catch it before it ends in destruction, fire, injuries or death, but only helps in LA at the moment.

Maybe the real problem is that these kids — considering there were many underaged youths cited for breaking city-established curfews in LA — just need more of those "third spaces" everyone keeps talking about. If they had more places to hang out maybe they'd be less inclined to stage a dangerous party in an intersection just for the sake of something to do.