The Differences Between Transmission And Hydraulic Fluid (And Why They Matter)

What's the difference between hydraulic fluid and transmission fluid, besides how they're labeled? You may be interested to know — since you clicked on to this article — that transmission fluid is actually a type of hydraulic fluid. At least, it acts as a hydraulic fluid in some respects. There are other types of system-specific hydraulic fluid as well, including brake fluid and power steering fluid. Does that mean that transmission fluid and hydraulic fluid are interchangeable? No. While some ATFs may be used in certain parts other than transmissions, it does not go the other way. That is, pure hydraulic fluid should not be used in transmissions.

Therein lies the difference. Transmission fluid is specially formulated and contains specific additives that are included to aid in the various functions of your car's transmission. In fact, there are even different kinds of transmission fluids for different kinds of transmissions.

Why do the differences between hydraulic and transmission fluid matter? Well, as we said, we wouldn't pour hydraulic fluid into a vehicle transmission, and these differences show why. Even using the wrong transmission fluid could shorten the life of your transmission. Using the wrong fluid in your transmission can cause clutch slip, problems with shifting, overheating, and premature wearing of the gears. All kinds of bad things can happen if you use the wrong transmission fluid.