Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Began Life As A Spy Satellite That Never Launched

NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is on its way to Earth's Lagrange Point 2, where it will conduct a detailed survey of the sky 1,000 times faster than Hubble did. It will do so with a primary mirror 7.9 feet in diameter, the same size as Hubble's, but under a quarter of the weight. NASA says that's due to "major improvements in technology," but doesn't go on to mention what those are.

It turns out there might be a reason there isn't more detail: NASA didn't build that mirror. In fact, it wasn't originally intended to take scientific surveys of the cosmos. Instead, it was built to spy on America's adversaries here on Earth, part of a classified espionage satellite program. And yet, fate takes strange turns sometimes, so rather than searching for Taliban camps, that mirror will look for stellar phenomena from across the universe. How did this happen? The short answer is: The spies didn't need it anymore.

As laid out in Scientific American, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) started developing a next-gen spy satellite program in the 1990s. Called Future Imagery Architecture, it would deploy multiple Hubble-like satellites into orbit, except they'd be pointing down to Earth instead of out to space. The NRO even built a few. Trouble was, after billions in cost overruns, the NRO lost faith that the satellites' manufacturer, Boeing, could actually deliver the promised assets in the time and budget allotted.

After a deeper analysis, the government pulled the plug on the whole program. Two satellites never left the ground, forced to suffer the indignity of storage in a warehouse in Rochester, New York. Couldn't the government find a better use for space camera lenses? Enter NASA.